Zelenskyy and Erdoğan Met in Ankara

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has begun in Ankara, Anadolu reported, writes UNN.

The meeting between the presidents of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has begun in the presidential complex in Ankara - Anadolu reported in X.

Recall

On May 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Turkey, Ankara, for negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Also on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he stated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, might be present at the meeting.

Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul "similar to a prop", landing in Ankara for a meeting with Erdoğan. Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after the meeting with Erdoğan today.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin called for direct negotiations with Ukraine last Sunday, but, as the Kremlin reported, decided not to participate in the negotiations today.

Erdoğan, meanwhile, will emphasize Turkey's approach to a ceasefire and the urgent start of peace negotiations during a meeting with Zelenskyy later today, the Turkish president's office said.