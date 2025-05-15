Kremlin team in Istanbul seeks "long-term peace agreement" - Medinsky

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10917 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 22983 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24790 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49598 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126438 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126279 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239524 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101693 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70756 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187934 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121105 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188247 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239524 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187934 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203211 views
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25791 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86576 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61068 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82063 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91545 views
Kremlin team in Istanbul seeks "long-term peace agreement" - Medinsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Moscow seeks to establish long-term peace at the first direct negotiations with Ukraine in three years. Negotiators from the United States will join the meeting.

Kremlin team in Istanbul seeks "long-term peace agreement" - Medinsky

The head of the Russian delegation sent to Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Moscow seeks a "long-term peace" at the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in more than three years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Medinsky's Telegram.

Details

Medinsky stated that Russia is acting in accordance with its promises.

Arrived in Istanbul on behalf of the President. As promised – May 15. We are настроєні на серйозну професійну роботу. The meaning of Putin's proposed direct negotiations is to establish a long-term and lasting peace by eliminating the root causes of the conflict 

- wrote Medinsky.

U.S. negotiators will join representatives from Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Thursday evening and Friday - WSJ 15.05.25, 13:34 • 1838 views

Medinsky also quoted Putin's order regarding the formation of a delegation for negotiations in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation included 

  • Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin,
    • Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
      • Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin

        Let us remind

        A meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has begun in Ankara.

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

        WarPolitics
        Istanbul
        Recep Tayyip Erdogan
        Ankara
        Turkey
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Ukraine
