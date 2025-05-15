Kremlin team in Istanbul seeks "long-term peace agreement" - Medinsky

The head of the Russian delegation sent to Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Moscow seeks a "long-term peace" at the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in more than three years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Medinsky's Telegram.

Details

Medinsky stated that Russia is acting in accordance with its promises.

Arrived in Istanbul on behalf of the President. As promised – May 15. We are настроєні на серйозну професійну роботу. The meaning of Putin's proposed direct negotiations is to establish a long-term and lasting peace by eliminating the root causes of the conflict - wrote Medinsky.

Medinsky also quoted Putin's order regarding the formation of a delegation for negotiations in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation included

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin,

Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin

Let us remind

A meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has begun in Ankara.