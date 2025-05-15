U.S. negotiators will join representatives from Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Thursday evening and Friday - WSJ

High-ranking American negotiators are scheduled to travel to Istanbul to meet with representatives from Ukraine and Russia on Thursday evening and Friday. A meeting between lower-level Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul remains possible, with a decision expected to be made during the day. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

This complex diplomatic maneuvering reflects attempts by Ukraine and Russia to convince the Trump administration that they are interested in a peaceful solution, but without compromising their core positions. Trump, who is visiting the Persian Gulf, has made ending the war in Ukraine his key foreign policy priority.

On Wednesday, Trump hinted that he might come to Turkey if Putin was also present. But the Russian president, keeping the intrigue for several days, announced just hours before the meeting that former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky would represent Russia instead.

Despite this snub, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a breakthrough.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in Istanbul today that the Ukrainian side will consider what to do with negotiations with the Russian delegation, what steps will be taken, after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Because the level of representation from Russia is "sham".