Erdogan will discuss ceasefire and peace talks with Zelensky

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the Turkish President's Communications Directorate, Fahrettin Altun, said on Thursday in X, UNN writes.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss all aspects of the latest developments in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will visit our country today on a working visit. During the bilateral and inter-delegation meetings to be held during the visit, our President will emphasize our country's approach to a ceasefire and the urgent start of peace negotiations," - Altun wrote.

According to the head of Erdogan's communications department, the meetings will also include an exchange of views on issues that are leading on the bilateral agenda.

On May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Turkey, Ankara, where he is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15.

Also on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

Zelensky will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official told the media.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects Russia to cease fire and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he indicated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia except Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation to the talks in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that the meeting could be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin said that Vladimir Putin will not attend the talks in Turkey on Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it.