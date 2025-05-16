$41.470.07
Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 5818 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian delegation in Istanbul cannot agree to a ceasefire. He emphasized that Putin continues to undermine democracy by refusing negotiations.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

Russian representatives at the talks in Istanbul cannot even agree to an unconditional ceasefire. This makes it clear that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to undermine the foundations of democracy. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit of the European Political Community in Albania, reports UNN.

Ukraine needs peace, and the future of Europe depends on it in particular. You know that this week we have a real opportunity to take steps to end the war... There would be such an opportunity if Putin was not afraid to come to Turkey. I was in Ankara yesterday. I was ready for a personal meeting with Putin in Ankara or Istanbul not just to meet, but to solve all the essential problems. But he did not go for it, he did not agree. We also see that the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul is of a very low level. In fact, no member of this delegation makes decisions in Russia.

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy reminded that despite this, he sent the Ukrainian delegation to Turkey for negotiations.

I sent them with the hope that at least something would be resolved. Our main priority is a complete and unconditional ceasefire, so that the killings stop and a basis for diplomacy is created. Russian representatives in Istanbul cannot even agree to a ceasefire, which is the first necessary step. This makes it clear that Putin continues to undermine the foundations of democracy,

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at approximately 10:45 a.m. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will be held in the same place, was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started at approximately 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey. Later, the media reported that a representative of Turkey remained at the talks.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those held shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin head Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct talks, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Europe
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
