Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4026 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16873 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29774 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34288 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137709 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162039 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143808 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181917 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152491 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392447 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 220016 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212225 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274625 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338516 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392447 views
Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

The Ukrainian side has declared its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level to achieve lasting peace. Peace is possible under the condition of concrete actions by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

The Ukrainian side is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level. Today, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul to find real ways to a sustainable and just peace.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

In Istanbul, together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, they met with the Special Representative of the President of the United States of America, Keith Kellogg, the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, the Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the German Chancellor, Günther Zautter, and the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonn.

- Umerov said.

He noted that they coordinated positions with their colleagues on the eve of today's meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian side reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful efforts, emphasizing the constructive steps taken in recent weeks and months. We are ready for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, as we noted earlier during meetings in Jeddah and Riyadh with our American partners. Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations at the highest level. Today we arrived in Istanbul to find real ways to a sustainable and just peace.

- Umerov said.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine told under what conditions peace is possible.

Peace is possible only if Russia shows readiness for concrete actions, including a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days and the implementation of humanitarian steps, such as the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners of war according to the "all for all" formula.

- Umerov said.  

 Umerov expressed gratitude to partners — the USA, France, Great Britain and Germany — for their support in promoting the peace process.

We are also grateful to Turkey for its assistance in organizing today's meeting and for creating a platform for negotiations, as well as for its active participation in achieving a just peace for Ukraine. We continue our struggle for a just and lasting peace and do not stop efforts to achieve it.

 - the minister noted.

The Ukrainian delegation will seek discussion of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin at the negotiations - the media

Addition 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation will insist on a complete and unconditional ceasefire at the negotiations with Russia. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
France
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Germany
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
