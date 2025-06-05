Partisans discovered a company in St. Petersburg that improves drones for the Russian Federation

Partisans from the ATESH movement have found an enterprise in Russian St. Petersburg that helps improve the aggressor's drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "ATESH" movement page.

Details

Agents from among the employees of JSC "Sitronics KT" have provided information about the deployment of a full-fledged infrastructure for the development of UAVs and the training of drone operators at the enterprise.

Currently, the production and maintenance of UAVs of various classes capable of operating at a distance of more than 200 km are being actively mastered here, even in conditions of electronic warfare. The company cooperates closely with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The received data was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to neutralize enemy drones as effectively as possible and sabotage their intelligence system.

Let us remind you

Agents of "Atesh" damaged the relay cabinet on the new railway Volnovakha-Mariupol. This led to disruption of the train traffic control system and will complicate the supply of occupiers.