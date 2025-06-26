Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is preparing infrastructure in temporarily occupied Mariupol for the transportation of military cargo, intensifying the work of the port and railway. Modernization of the port is planned for the export of stolen grain and metal, as well as the creation of conditions for the rapid transfer of fuel.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the work of the port and railway has intensified - the Russians are preparing the infrastructure for the transportation of military cargo. According to the Center for the Study of Occupation, conditions are being created in the port for the rapid transfer of fuel into tanks. At the same time, plans have been announced to modernize the port to increase the volume of stolen grain and metal exports. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.
Details
In Mariupol, the work of the port and railway has intensified for the transportation of military cargo. The occupiers have intensified work in recent days to prepare a new pier of the Mariupol port and railway tracks for receiving military cargo
According to the City Council, due to the formation of sections of the Melitopol-Tokmak and Tokmak-Berdyansk railways, the main route is planned to be the Mariupol - Volnovakha - Rozivka - Tokmak branch.
In the port itself, infrastructure is being prepared for the rapid transfer of fuel to railway tanks
