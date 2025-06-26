Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 14791 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55184 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 39675 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98220 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 58376 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 55332 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 64325 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 91398 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94234 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91769 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 72756 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47321 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over Pfizergate07:37 AM • 15923 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 69302 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 20561 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 55148 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 98186 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 107699 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 114093 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 121184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Iran
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 880 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 47410 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 47482 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 55398 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 49438 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
BFM TV
The New York Times
Fox News

Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

Russia is preparing infrastructure in temporarily occupied Mariupol for the transportation of military cargo, intensifying the work of the port and railway. Modernization of the port is planned for the export of stolen grain and metal, as well as the creation of conditions for the rapid transfer of fuel.

Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the work of the port and railway has intensified - the Russians are preparing the infrastructure for the transportation of military cargo. According to the Center for the Study of Occupation, conditions are being created in the port for the rapid transfer of fuel into tanks. At the same time, plans have been announced to modernize the port to increase the volume of stolen grain and metal exports. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.

Details

In Mariupol, the work of the port and railway has intensified for the transportation of military cargo. The occupiers have intensified work in recent days to prepare a new pier of the Mariupol port and railway tracks for receiving military cargo

- reports the Center for the Study of Occupation.

According to the City Council, due to the formation of sections of the Melitopol-Tokmak and Tokmak-Berdyansk railways, the main route is planned to be the Mariupol - Volnovakha - Rozivka - Tokmak branch.

In the port itself, infrastructure is being prepared for the rapid transfer of fuel to railway tanks

- added the City Council.

In Mariupol, the occupiers are organizing raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport - CNS09.06.25, 16:57 • 3098 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarNews of the World
Volnovakha
Tokmak
Berdiansk
Melitopol
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9