In Mariupol, the occupiers are organizing raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian terrorists staged raids on Ukrainians under the pretext of checking "labor migrants." In fact, the purpose of such checks and searches is to put pressure on local residents who have not оформ a Russian passport. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Raids are carried out by police and the FSB.

They check construction companies where people without a "traitor's document" work. They are the manpower at illegal facilities where the occupiers are trying to hide the traces of their crimes. - said the CNS.

The Center for National Resistance stressed that the Kremlin will be held accountable for every Ukrainian declared "alien" on their native land.

In the Zhdanov Museum in Mariupol, which was opened by the occupiers, an exhibition was organized dedicated to the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, whose soldiers participated in the three-month blockade of the city and the murder of civilians.

