In Mariupol, the occupiers are organizing raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport - CNS

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
01:46 PM • 7232 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

01:35 PM • 15951 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

01:15 PM • 15721 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

12:50 PM • 33462 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 25972 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

11:44 AM • 29005 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87593 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77117 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45971 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
12:50 PM • 33462 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87593 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM • 111423 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99043 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239969 views
Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29160 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52147 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77117 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110650 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132880 views
In Mariupol, the occupiers are organizing raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians are conducting raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport. The goal is to put pressure on local residents who have not obtained a Russian passport.

In Mariupol, the occupiers are organizing raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian terrorists staged raids on Ukrainians under the pretext of checking "labor migrants." In fact, the purpose of such checks and searches is to put pressure on local residents who have not оформ a Russian passport. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

Raids are carried out by police and the FSB.

They check construction companies where people without a "traitor's document" work. They are the manpower at illegal facilities where the occupiers are trying to hide the traces of their crimes.

- said the CNS.

In Melitopol, the occupiers are giving water only with a Russian passport - CNS 08.06.25, 07:36 • 3994 views

The Center for National Resistance stressed that the Kremlin will be held accountable for every Ukrainian declared "alien" on their native land.

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS05.06.25, 06:13 • 13340 views

Let us remind you

In the Zhdanov Museum in Mariupol, which was opened by the occupiers, an exhibition was organized dedicated to the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, whose soldiers participated in the three-month blockade of the city and the murder of civilians.

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are conducting a "revision" of children03.06.25, 23:51 • 7720 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Mariupol
