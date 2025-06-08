In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Russian terrorists have turned access to drinking water into an instrument of coercion. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the invaders brought bottles of water to the Aviah городок district, but distribution was carried out exclusively for the so-called "citizens of Russia."

The organizers of the "action" were representatives of the occupation administration, deputies-collaborators and Putin's manual party "United Russia". This is another stage of blackmail. Whoever did not betray Ukraine is deprived of basic rights - the article says.

The CNS calls these actions a war crime and calls on the international community not to ignore the practice of blackmailing the civilian population of TOT Ukraine, which is used by Russia.

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, in Melitopol, the occupiers started a "revision" of children without parents, preparing them for deportation to Russia. Under the guise of care, they collect data about children in order to deport them.

