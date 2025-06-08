In Melitopol, the occupiers are giving water only with a Russian passport - CNS

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 29716 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 76987 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 45055 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 66737 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 69564 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 49239 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 159732 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112650 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 162488 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94625 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.4m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 7, 08:34 PM • 11753 views

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

June 7, 09:58 PM • 13129 views

Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

June 7, 09:59 PM • 3308 views

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

12:20 AM • 6106 views

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

04:12 AM • 6348 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 159730 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 151704 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 151070 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 195024 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 238159 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 73060 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 97433 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 162487 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 142339 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 182443 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

In Melitopol, the occupiers are giving water only with a Russian passport - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

In Melitopol, the Russians have turned water into a tool of coercion, distributing it only to "citizens of Russia." The Center for National Resistance urges the international community to respond to the blackmail of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In Melitopol, the occupiers are giving water only with a Russian passport - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Russian terrorists have turned access to drinking water into an instrument of coercion. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the invaders brought bottles of water to the Aviah городок district, but distribution was carried out exclusively for the so-called "citizens of Russia."

The organizers of the "action" were representatives of the occupation administration, deputies-collaborators and Putin's manual party "United Russia". This is another stage of blackmail. Whoever did not betray Ukraine is deprived of basic rights

- the article says.

The CNS calls these actions a war crime and calls on the international community not to ignore the practice of blackmailing the civilian population of TOT Ukraine, which is used by Russia.

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, in Melitopol, the occupiers started a "revision" of children without parents, preparing them for deportation to Russia. Under the guise of care, they collect data about children in order to deport them.

Russia sentenced five residents of occupied Melitopol to long prison terms29.04.25, 16:16 • 5582 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Melitopol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9