In Melitopol, the occupiers are giving water only with a Russian passport - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In Melitopol, the Russians have turned water into a tool of coercion, distributing it only to "citizens of Russia." The Center for National Resistance urges the international community to respond to the blackmail of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Russian terrorists have turned access to drinking water into an instrument of coercion. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
It is noted that the invaders brought bottles of water to the Aviah городок district, but distribution was carried out exclusively for the so-called "citizens of Russia."
The organizers of the "action" were representatives of the occupation administration, deputies-collaborators and Putin's manual party "United Russia". This is another stage of blackmail. Whoever did not betray Ukraine is deprived of basic rights
The CNS calls these actions a war crime and calls on the international community not to ignore the practice of blackmailing the civilian population of TOT Ukraine, which is used by Russia.
According to the CNS, in Melitopol, the occupiers started a "revision" of children without parents, preparing them for deportation to Russia. Under the guise of care, they collect data about children in order to deport them.
