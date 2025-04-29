Russia sentenced five residents of occupied Melitopol to long prison terms

The Russian occupation authorities have sentenced five Ukrainians to terms ranging from 11 to 14 years in prison for allegedly preparing a terrorist attack in Melitopol. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Igor Gorlov and Yuriy Petrov were sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, Andriy Golubev and Oleksandr Zhukov - to 12 years, Volodymyr Zuev - 11 years - the statement reads.

It is noted that the case was considered by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don. Five residents of occupied Melitopol were allegedly preparing a terrorist attack in the city. At the same time, the defendants did not admit their guilt.

According to the investigation, the accused were members of the "Union of ATO Participants of Melitopol". They allegedly planned to blow up a car near a humanitarian aid distribution point in the city.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, repression against the civilian population is intensifying. Rosguard members detained more than 70 people with pro-Ukrainian views during "checks" at mass events.

The "ATESH" partisan movement struck at the logistics of the Russians in temporarily occupied Melitopol. Agents of the "ATESH" combat wing destroyed a relay cabinet, which seriously damaged the occupiers' railway traffic control system.