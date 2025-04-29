Russia sentenced five residents of occupied Melitopol to long prison terms

$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1678 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16961 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33482 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36843 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73267 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78897 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68374 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61804 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33342 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59861 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73281 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78909 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68386 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61813 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57862 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33132 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52552 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51463 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158028 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70814 views
Russia sentenced five residents of occupied Melitopol to long prison terms

Kyiv • UNN

 2108 views

The Russian military court sentenced five residents of Melitopol to 11-14 years in prison for preparing a terrorist attack. According to the investigation, they planned to blow up a car near the aid distribution point.

Russia sentenced five residents of occupied Melitopol to long prison terms

The Russian occupation authorities have sentenced five Ukrainians to terms ranging from 11 to 14 years in prison for allegedly preparing a terrorist attack in Melitopol. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Igor Gorlov and Yuriy Petrov were sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, Andriy Golubev and Oleksandr Zhukov - to 12 years, Volodymyr Zuev - 11 years

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the case was considered by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don. Five residents of occupied Melitopol were allegedly preparing a terrorist attack in the city. At the same time, the defendants did not admit their guilt.

According to the investigation, the accused were members of the "Union of ATO Participants of Melitopol". They allegedly planned to blow up a car near a humanitarian aid distribution point in the city.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, repression against the civilian population is intensifying. Rosguard members detained more than 70 people with pro-Ukrainian views during "checks" at mass events.

The "ATESH" partisan movement struck at the logistics of the Russians in temporarily occupied Melitopol. Agents of the "ATESH" combat wing destroyed a relay cabinet, which seriously damaged the occupiers' railway traffic control system.

This pinpoint strike significantly disrupted the enemy's logistics, which affects their combat capability.

- the statement reads.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Atesh
Melitopol
