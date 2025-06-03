In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are conducting a "revision" of children

Another "audit" of children without parents has started in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the instructions from the Kremlin, collaborators of the temporarily occupied territory of Melitopol began a systematic "audit" of children who were left without parents due to the Russian war.

Under the guise of "visits of respect" and "care", the appointed "mayor" of Melitopol, Serhiy Zolotaryov, regularly visits families with children where parents died, disappeared, or are in captivity. - the report says.

According to the CNS, they are accompanied by representatives of the occupation "Department of Children's Affairs", who study documents, living conditions and compile lists.

"Of course, not to help, but to prepare for the "evacuation" and further removal of children to Russia," the National Resistance Center added.

Let us remind you

Russia denies the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children, calling it "rescue". Ukraine has submitted a list of hundreds of deported children, but the Russian Federation recognizes only "dozens".

150 children from the occupied Luhansk region were taken to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation for "rehabilitation" - CNS