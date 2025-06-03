$41.530.00
150 children from the occupied Luhansk region were taken to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation for "rehabilitation" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

150 children from the occupied Rovenky district of Luhansk region were taken to a camp in the Rostov region under the pretext of "rehabilitation". The program was organized by the "region-chief" - the Republic of Komi.

150 children from the occupied Luhansk region were taken to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation for "rehabilitation" - CNS

150 children from the temporarily occupied Rovenky district of Luhansk region were taken to Russia under the pretext of "rehabilitation", this time to the "Sputnik" camp in the Rostov region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the program was organized by the so-called "patronage region" - the Komi Republic.

The Russians are systematically taking children out of the temporarily occupied territories. The official goal is "vacation". In reality, it is Russification, assimilation, and sometimes - forced adoption. These are not isolated cases, but a planned campaign: isolation, ideological processing - and to leave the child in Russia forever

- the statement reads.

The CNS emphasizes that every fact of illegal removal of children is recorded, and "those involved in this act of genocide will be punished."

Recall

On the eve of the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russians a list of hundreds of deported children who need to be returned. Russia must do this to show its readiness for a peaceful settlement, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Later, the Russian side published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the war zone. At the same time, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in negotiations in Istanbul, denied the facts of child abduction, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of "a show for Europeans."

Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of 400 children, but the invaders allowed to choose only up to 10 - Zelensky02.06.25, 21:26 • 1956 views

Society
Luhansk Oblast
