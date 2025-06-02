Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of 400 children, but the invaders allowed to choose only up to 10 - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a list of almost 400 children was handed over to the Russians. In return, the invaders said that the Ukrainian side could choose up to 10 children, writes UNN, citing the President's words.

We handed over a list of almost 400 children to the Russians. They offered up to 400 children in this direction. This is their vision of humanitarian issues - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy clarified that according to the Russians, only a hundred children were stolen.

They said that we were not putting on a show for childless European grandmothers. This is how they feel about the fact that we are raising the issue of children. We told them that they stole 20,000, they said that the maximum issue is about a hundred - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stated that this is an important fixation of the fact that the Russians stole children.

Let us remind you

During negotiations in Turkey, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on the cessation of fire, which consists of two parts: how to achieve a real lasting peace, and what steps to take to make a full cessation of fire possible.