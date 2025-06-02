Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of 400 children, but the invaders allowed to choose only up to 10 - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of 400 illegally deported children, but the occupiers agreed to return only 10. According to the Russians, not 20,000 children were kidnapped, but about a hundred.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a list of almost 400 children was handed over to the Russians. In return, the invaders said that the Ukrainian side could choose up to 10 children, writes UNN, citing the President's words.
Details
We handed over a list of almost 400 children to the Russians. They offered up to 400 children in this direction. This is their vision of humanitarian issues
Zelenskyy clarified that according to the Russians, only a hundred children were stolen.
They said that we were not putting on a show for childless European grandmothers. This is how they feel about the fact that we are raising the issue of children. We told them that they stole 20,000, they said that the maximum issue is about a hundred
Zelenskyy also stated that this is an important fixation of the fact that the Russians stole children.
