We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15704 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28670 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64762 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122604 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391887 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310760 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391887 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254344 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310760 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3098 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45394 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
Deputy Head of the city's occupation administration Yevhenii Bohdanov eliminated in Berdiansk - DIU

In Berdiansk, a Renault Duster car carrying Yevheniy Bogdanov, deputy head of the occupation administration, exploded. He was responsible for finance and construction of fortifications in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

War • February 20, 02:02 PM • 22100 views

An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk: there is probably an “arrival”

A loud explosion was heard in occupied Berdiansk. According to preliminary data, the missile was fired at the port, probably an “incoming”.

War • January 29, 07:15 PM • 27312 views

Russian servicemen were poisoned in a bar in occupied Berdiansk: two are in serious condition

Two Russian soldiers in serious condition were hospitalized after visiting a bar in occupied Berdiansk. The Mariupol City Council reports that such cases of poisoning by the occupiers occur regularly.

War • January 17, 02:30 PM • 33943 views

10 tons of fuel oil collected on Berdiansk Spit after Russian tanker accident

A state of emergency has been declared in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region due to a spill of oil products from Russian tankers. More than 200 people and 24 pieces of equipment are involved in cleaning up the coast.

Crimes and emergencies • January 12, 08:23 PM • 47099 views

Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Zaporizhzhia region: photos

Two contaminated areas with a total length of over 14 km have been discovered on the coast of occupied Berdiansk. The occupation authorities are trying to eliminate the pollution with the help of “volunteers”.

War • January 12, 02:37 AM • 38900 views

New Year's Eve without heat: occupants' inaction led to lack of heating in TOT

More than half of the boiler houses in the occupied territories of Donetsk region are out of order due to the incompetence of the collaborators. Mariupol suffered the most, where most districts were left without heat on New Year's Eve.

Society • January 1, 11:35 AM • 28030 views

Either cooperate, or else - only a few hours to gather: relatives of Ukrainian defenders are being deported to the TOT

The FSB conducts checks on the correspondence of relatives of the AFU military in the occupied territories. If contacts are found, people are offered either to cooperate with the occupiers or to be deported to Russia within hours.

Society • December 24, 09:12 AM • 20604 views

A car with the head of the occupation council was blown up in Berdiansk

In occupied Berdiansk, a car with the head of the occupation council Vasyl Nechet in it exploded. The victim was taken from the scene by an ambulance.

War • December 24, 09:01 AM • 22856 views

Occupants do not pay salaries to port workers in TOT

The occupation authorities have not paid salaries to the employees of the Berdiansk port for three months. The port is almost non-functional and is used only for the export of looted grain.

Society • December 22, 12:54 PM • 27753 views

Invaders intimidate residents of Berdyansk: the so-called "discrediting" of the Russian Armed Forces faces 7 years in prison

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, penalties have been introduced for any manifestations of disagreement with the actions of the Russian Federation. The invaders imposed fines of up to 1 million rubles and imprisonment of up to 7 years.

Society • December 2, 01:50 PM • 20365 views

Air alert: explosions sounded in two regions of Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, explosions were recorded against the background of an air alert. The Air Force warned of the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south-eastern and eastern directions.

Society • November 30, 03:48 PM • 30198 views

At night, explosions were heard in occupied Berdyansk, there were interruptions in electricity and internet

In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, explosions were heard at night in the area of a transformer substation. After that, in several districts of the city, the lights went out and there were problems with the internet.

Society • November 30, 05:10 AM • 39293 views

Russians step up counter-sabotage measures in Berdiansk after attacks on the port

In Berdiansk, the Russian occupiers have tightened control over cars, passers-by and their phones after strikes on the local port infrastructure.

Society • November 3, 01:10 PM • 51181 views

Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Berdiansk: what is happening in the city

In the morning, Ukrainian drones struck the port of occupied Berdiansk, where a large fire is observed. The occupation authorities confirmed the hit and reported an attack on an administrative building.

War • October 31, 08:41 AM • 55955 views

"Hit" in occupied Luhansk: what is known

Three powerful explosions were recorded in Luhansk, probably at an ammunition depot. A column of smoke from the explosions is visible from all over the city.

War • October 29, 07:59 AM • 33447 views

Railway bridge blown up in Berdiansk - Andriushchenko

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, which resulted in the destruction of a railway bridge. The incident occurred between the Vodokanal building and a car wash on Vostochny Avenue, and the explosion was heard especially loudly in the Kolonia neighborhood.

Society • October 28, 07:49 AM • 19061 views

“The house shook": an explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk

A loud explosion occurred in Berdiansk at around 15:25, shaking the doors and windows of the houses. Local residents report tangible vibrations and dull sounds throughout the day.

War • October 22, 01:26 PM • 19074 views

Andriushchenko: Russia may launch a new offensive in southern Ukraine next week

An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol reported that Russia is preparing for a new offensive in southern Ukraine. The accumulation of unmarked troops and equipment in Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions is observed.

War • October 18, 10:43 AM • 18427 views

Zelensky dismisses head of Berdiansk city military administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree dismissing Viktoriya Galitsyna from the post of head of the Berdiansk city military administration.

War • October 16, 07:10 PM • 43995 views

Journalist Victoria Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity, is honored in downtown Kyiv

A rally in memory of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, is held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Roshchyna was held in a Taganrog detention center and a colony in occupied Berdiansk, where she was tortured.

Society • October 11, 04:48 PM • 19308 views

The deceased journalist Roshchina was held in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia - human rights activists

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina was held in the Taganrog detention center, where torture is used. Human rights activists reported that she was held in solitary confinement from at least May to September 2024.

Society • October 11, 11:34 AM • 14924 views

Occupants impose water supply restrictions in Berdiansk - CMA

The situation with water supply in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk is critical due to the 95% deterioration of the networks. The occupiers are introducing hourly restrictions: water will be available only from 9:00 to 17:00 and from 22:00 to 6:00.

Society • October 9, 10:54 AM • 14245 views

Traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeyko liquidated in occupied Berdiansk

A car carrying traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeiko exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. The GUR reports that Lomeiko collaborated with the occupiers and was involved in the repression of Ukrainians.

War • October 2, 12:42 PM • 16904 views

Occupants force utility companies to waive wage arrears

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, utility workers are being forced to waive their salary arrears. This leads to massive layoffs and a critical shortage of staff in the utility sector.

Society • September 27, 11:20 PM • 21848 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a veteran defending a green zone was beaten. Police launched an investigation

Activist and war veteran Andrian Volgin was injured during a conflict over the development of a green area near the lake. The police opened an investigation into the fact of intentional light bodily harm.

Society • September 21, 02:59 PM • 21870 views

Explosion in Berdiansk may be connected with liquidation of pseudo-deputy mayor - MBA

An explosion occurred in the center of occupied Berdiansk, which may be related to the liquidation of collaborator Pavel Ishchuk. Earlier, the court sentenced Ishchuk to 8 years in prison in absentia for high treason.

War • August 16, 10:56 AM • 29643 views

Occupants removed half a million tons of Ukrainian grain from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

The occupiers have taken about 500 thousand tons of wheat from Zaporizhzhia region and plan to take another 200 thousand tons. In total, about 1 million tons of grain and industrial crops were stolen from the occupied territories.

War • August 14, 01:54 PM • 37018 views

Physical and mental recovery of veterans: how adaptive sports training is conducted under the MHP Next door program

More than 50 soldiers and veterans took part in adaptive sports training in Myronivka. The event was organized as part of the MHP Next Door program for the physical and mental recovery of veterans.

Society • August 14, 11:22 AM • 19375 views

Russia plans to resettle refugees from the Kursk region to the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia

Russia wants to move some refugees from Kursk region to the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. For this purpose, they plan to use sanatoriums and boarding houses on the Azov Sea coast.

War • August 13, 01:59 PM • 37577 views

Mariupol is turning into a logistics center of the Russian Armed Forces due to the completion of the railway

Occupied Mariupol is turning into a military logistics center of the Russian Federation after the opening of a new railway line. This allows for the rapid transfer of equipment to any active frontline.

Society • August 7, 07:16 AM • 30085 views