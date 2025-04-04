In Berdiansk, a Renault Duster car carrying Yevheniy Bogdanov, deputy head of the occupation administration, exploded. He was responsible for finance and construction of fortifications in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
A loud explosion was heard in occupied Berdiansk. According to preliminary data, the missile was fired at the port, probably an “incoming”.
Two Russian soldiers in serious condition were hospitalized after visiting a bar in occupied Berdiansk. The Mariupol City Council reports that such cases of poisoning by the occupiers occur regularly.
A state of emergency has been declared in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region due to a spill of oil products from Russian tankers. More than 200 people and 24 pieces of equipment are involved in cleaning up the coast.
Two contaminated areas with a total length of over 14 km have been discovered on the coast of occupied Berdiansk. The occupation authorities are trying to eliminate the pollution with the help of “volunteers”.
More than half of the boiler houses in the occupied territories of Donetsk region are out of order due to the incompetence of the collaborators. Mariupol suffered the most, where most districts were left without heat on New Year's Eve.
The FSB conducts checks on the correspondence of relatives of the AFU military in the occupied territories. If contacts are found, people are offered either to cooperate with the occupiers or to be deported to Russia within hours.
In occupied Berdiansk, a car with the head of the occupation council Vasyl Nechet in it exploded. The victim was taken from the scene by an ambulance.
The occupation authorities have not paid salaries to the employees of the Berdiansk port for three months. The port is almost non-functional and is used only for the export of looted grain.
In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, penalties have been introduced for any manifestations of disagreement with the actions of the Russian Federation. The invaders imposed fines of up to 1 million rubles and imprisonment of up to 7 years.
In the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, explosions were recorded against the background of an air alert. The Air Force warned of the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south-eastern and eastern directions.
In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, explosions were heard at night in the area of a transformer substation. After that, in several districts of the city, the lights went out and there were problems with the internet.
In Berdiansk, the Russian occupiers have tightened control over cars, passers-by and their phones after strikes on the local port infrastructure.
In the morning, Ukrainian drones struck the port of occupied Berdiansk, where a large fire is observed. The occupation authorities confirmed the hit and reported an attack on an administrative building.
Three powerful explosions were recorded in Luhansk, probably at an ammunition depot. A column of smoke from the explosions is visible from all over the city.
An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, which resulted in the destruction of a railway bridge. The incident occurred between the Vodokanal building and a car wash on Vostochny Avenue, and the explosion was heard especially loudly in the Kolonia neighborhood.
A loud explosion occurred in Berdiansk at around 15:25, shaking the doors and windows of the houses. Local residents report tangible vibrations and dull sounds throughout the day.
An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol reported that Russia is preparing for a new offensive in southern Ukraine. The accumulation of unmarked troops and equipment in Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions is observed.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree dismissing Viktoriya Galitsyna from the post of head of the Berdiansk city military administration.
A rally in memory of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, is held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Roshchyna was held in a Taganrog detention center and a colony in occupied Berdiansk, where she was tortured.
Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina was held in the Taganrog detention center, where torture is used. Human rights activists reported that she was held in solitary confinement from at least May to September 2024.
The situation with water supply in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk is critical due to the 95% deterioration of the networks. The occupiers are introducing hourly restrictions: water will be available only from 9:00 to 17:00 and from 22:00 to 6:00.
A car carrying traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeiko exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. The GUR reports that Lomeiko collaborated with the occupiers and was involved in the repression of Ukrainians.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, utility workers are being forced to waive their salary arrears. This leads to massive layoffs and a critical shortage of staff in the utility sector.
Activist and war veteran Andrian Volgin was injured during a conflict over the development of a green area near the lake. The police opened an investigation into the fact of intentional light bodily harm.
An explosion occurred in the center of occupied Berdiansk, which may be related to the liquidation of collaborator Pavel Ishchuk. Earlier, the court sentenced Ishchuk to 8 years in prison in absentia for high treason.
The occupiers have taken about 500 thousand tons of wheat from Zaporizhzhia region and plan to take another 200 thousand tons. In total, about 1 million tons of grain and industrial crops were stolen from the occupied territories.
More than 50 soldiers and veterans took part in adaptive sports training in Myronivka. The event was organized as part of the MHP Next Door program for the physical and mental recovery of veterans.
Russia wants to move some refugees from Kursk region to the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. For this purpose, they plan to use sanatoriums and boarding houses on the Azov Sea coast.
Occupied Mariupol is turning into a military logistics center of the Russian Federation after the opening of a new railway line. This allows for the rapid transfer of equipment to any active frontline.