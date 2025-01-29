An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk: there is probably an “arrival”

It was loud in occupied Berdiansk - an explosion was heard, probably an "arrival," UNN reports with reference to "Berdiansk Today.

"It's loud in Berdiansk! Especially in the upland part of the city! Berdiansk residents write that it flew somewhere!" - the message reads.

Later, there was a report of a missile at the port.

"There was an explosion!" the message reads.

