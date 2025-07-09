$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Trump threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2345 views

Donald Trump, at a closed-door donor event in 2024, stated that he threatened Vladimir Putin to "bomb Moscow" if he invaded Ukraine. He allegedly made a similar warning to Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding Beijing.

Trump threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine - CNN

US President Donald Trump once threatened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "bomb Moscow to hell" to deter him from invading Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, which obtained an audio recording of a closed donor meeting in 2024.

Details

I told Putin: if you enter Ukraine, I will bomb Moscow to hell. I'm telling you, I have no choice. And then Putin said: I don't believe you. But he believed me 10%

- Trump says, according to the audio recording.

According to CNN, some time later, the head of the White House claimed that he had conveyed a similar warning to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, threatening him that "the US will bomb Beijing."

Audio recordings of 2024 fundraising events in New York and Florida were obtained by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, who detailed some of them in their new book "2024." Trump's headquarters declined to comment on the content of the recordings.

Addition

Trump promised to immediately send ten missiles for Patriot systems — fewer than planned during the suspended delivery — and help find other ways of supply.

At the same time, Trump does not want to give his Patriot batteries, so he asks Germany to sell Ukraine its one unit.

Donald Trump also told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he did not stop arms supplies to Ukraine, but only ordered a review of Pentagon stocks. He stated that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with as much military aid as they can allocate.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
Beijing
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
New York City
Germany
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida
