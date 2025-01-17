Russian servicemen were poisoned in a bar in occupied Berdiansk: two are in serious condition

Russian soldiers who came to occupied Berdiansk from Mariupol over the weekend were poisoned in a local bar. They are currently in serious condition. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that two of the occupants were hospitalized in serious condition. For security reasons, the name of the hospital was not disclosed.

But whether it happened by accident or someone contributed to it is still unknown.

"It should be noted that the Russian military have repeatedly poisoned themselves with food and drinks in occupied Mariupol and other occupied territories," the Mariupol City Council said.

Recall

Six Russian soldiers died in Mariupol due to poisoned alcohol during the New Year holidays. Videos of interrogations of Ukrainian prisoners of war were found in the phones of the deceased.