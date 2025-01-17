Russian servicemen were poisoned in a bar in occupied Berdiansk: two are in serious condition

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105685 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104724 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112719 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138302 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140241 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103919 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113547 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117049 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 91449 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120695 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 67119 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 76324 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 56293 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 105685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 138302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160511 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 56275 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 76304 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120693 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123939 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141940 views
Russian servicemen were poisoned in a bar in occupied Berdiansk: two are in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33344 views

Two Russian soldiers in serious condition were hospitalized after visiting a bar in occupied Berdiansk. The Mariupol City Council reports that such cases of poisoning by the occupiers occur regularly.

Russian soldiers who came to occupied Berdiansk from Mariupol over the weekend were poisoned in a local bar. They are currently in serious condition. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that two of the occupants were hospitalized in serious condition. For security reasons, the name of the hospital was not disclosed. 

But whether it happened by accident or someone contributed to it is still unknown.

"It should be noted that the Russian military have repeatedly poisoned themselves with food and drinks in occupied Mariupol and other occupied territories," the Mariupol City Council said.

Recall

Six Russian soldiers died in Mariupol due to poisoned alcohol during the New Year holidays. Videos of interrogations of Ukrainian prisoners of war were found in the phones of the deceased.

Alina Volianska

War
berdianskBerdiansk
mariupolMariupol

