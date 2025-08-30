Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and Pavlohrad

On the night of August 30, the Russian army massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. The city authorities reported explosions, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The region is under massive attack. Explosions are heard - the official's post says.

According to him, there were hits in Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

Russia launched "Kalibr" missiles at Ukraine from Novorossiysk