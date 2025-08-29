$41.260.06
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The State Emergency Service has completed the elimination of the consequences of the night shelling of Kyiv on August 28. In the Darnytskyi district, a five-story building was destroyed, 22 residents were killed, including four children. In total, 25 people were killed across the city.

Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminated

The State Emergency Service reported that the aftermath of the night shelling on the night of August 28 in Kyiv has been eliminated. The most significant destruction occurred in the Darnytskyi district, where a five-story building was destroyed, claiming the lives of 22 residents, including four children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service press service, according to UNN.

Details

"Kyiv: the aftermath of the night shelling has been eliminated. On the night of August 28, Russia launched a combined attack on the capital. The most significant destruction occurred in the Darnytskyi district, where a five-story building was destroyed. This strike claimed the lives of 22 residents of the building, including four children. Another 3 people died at other locations," the report says.

The State Emergency Service reported that its units worked at 19 locations in 6 districts of the city, involving over 700 rescuers, almost 150 pieces of equipment, and 7 dogs. 15 people were rescued, including 4 children.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and the Red Cross provided assistance to 312 citizens. Over 3150 tons of structures and debris were removed, and 26 damaged cars were cleared.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Council António Costa, during which he announced that the death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv had risen to 25 people. This indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to continue killings, not move towards peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

