United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATO

The United States of America provides Ukraine with weapons that allow striking more distant targets on Russian territory. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, informs UNN with reference to his interview on Fox News.

Details

According to the diplomat, Trump's strategy differs completely from the strategy of former President Joe Biden's administration in three key factors.

First, the ambassador noted, American weapons currently used on the front in Ukraine are not paid for by American taxpayers.

Secondly, according to him, the US is negotiating with Russia, which did not happen under the Biden administration.

And finally, we provide (Ukraine. - ed.) with capabilities to strike more distant targets on Russian territory - Whitaker noted.

He noted that Donald Trump created a completely different situation than under Biden, as he forced Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

According to the US Ambassador to NATO, this dialogue is not yet over, but "the parties are still conducting these negotiations, exchanging prisoners, there is a lot of good news."

"We all want this war to end. This is not Donald Trump's war, but he certainly wants the killings to stop. He wants the strikes on Ukrainian cities to stop. He wants the killings and death to stop," Whitaker emphasized.

Recall

The US Department of State approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $825 million. The package includes 3350 ERAM missiles and integrated GPS/INS navigation systems.

Also, the United States approved the possible supply of spare parts for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine for $179.1 million. The aid package will include spare parts, maintenance, and software.

US approves $150 million Starlink satellite services sale to Ukraine