US approves $150 million Starlink satellite services sale to Ukraine

The United States Department of State has approved the sale of Starlink satellite communication services to Ukraine for $150 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Details

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine requested to purchase an extension of satellite communication services for its Starlink terminals.

The agreement will include the following non-MDE items: engineering and technical and logistical services provided by the US government and contractors; and other related elements of logistics and program support. - the message says.

The total estimated cost of services is $150 million.

The main contractor under this agreement will be Starlink Services.

At this time, the U.S. government is not aware of any offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset arrangements will be determined during negotiations between the buyer and the contractor.

Recall

The US State Department approved a possible supply of spare parts for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine for $179.1 million. The aid package will include spare parts, maintenance, and software.