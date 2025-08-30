US approves $150 million Starlink satellite services sale to Ukraine

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 28304 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 128767 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 117542 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 71746 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 83024 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 54554 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 107449 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 73273 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 69380 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 163391 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
66%
749mm
Popular news
NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile - statementAugust 29, 04:03 PM • 7480 views
Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - ZelenskyyAugust 29, 05:08 PM • 4570 views
Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with IsraelAugust 29, 05:25 PM • 21275 views
Mobilization of a single father in Zaporizhzhia: TCC denied information about illegal detentionAugust 29, 05:27 PM • 9976 views
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminatedPhoto07:38 PM • 5234 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 99458 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 104632 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 128767 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 117542 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 107449 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 36061 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 172514 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 200324 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 201070 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 186003 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Financial Times
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

US approves $150 million Starlink satellite services sale to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of Starlink satellite communication services to Ukraine for $150 million. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine requested to purchase an extension of services for its Starlink terminals.

US approves $150 million Starlink satellite services sale to Ukraine

The United States Department of State has approved the sale of Starlink satellite communication services to Ukraine for $150 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Details

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine requested to purchase an extension of satellite communication services for its Starlink terminals.

The agreement will include the following non-MDE items: engineering and technical and logistical services provided by the US government and contractors; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

- the message says.

The total estimated cost of services is $150 million.

The main contractor under this agreement will be Starlink Services.

At this time, the U.S. government is not aware of any offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset arrangements will be determined during negotiations between the buyer and the contractor.

Recall

The US State Department approved a possible supply of spare parts for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine for $179.1 million. The aid package will include spare parts, maintenance, and software.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsTechnologies
Starlink
United States Department of State
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine