Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange

The world of finance and the world of fashion have much more in common than meets the eye. Imagine: stock exchange, brokers, growth charts. Now replace stocks with… handbags. Yes, the very ones we carry on our shoulders, into which we put apartment keys, a wallet, our favorite lipstick, and other small feminine secrets.

In the TV series "Sex and the City," Carrie Bradshaw invested in "Manolo Blahnik" shoes because "there are no such percentages on Wall Street as in good stilettos." And I, as a fintech expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, a woman who doesn't say "no" to herself in stores, will say: a real fashion investment is a handbag.

So, today I propose to figure out what to buy and for how much, and what to sell and for how much. So that fashion-joys bring not only pleasure but also financial growth.

Hermès Birkin: a cherished desire

If handbags had their own stock exchanges like Nasdaq, the Birkin would be Apple on it. A few numbers: in 2024, the small Birkin 25 in the Sellier version, in rare colors and models, showed over 250% value retention. Now, for example, to understand: you buy a stock for $10 and the very next year you sell it for $35. Not a bad increase, for a handbag, right?

Hermès Birkin 25 in Sellier version, source Pinterest

But it's not as simple as it seems. Because in the case of Hermès, "buying a stock" is not easy. The brand's policy is that there is no "add to cart" button. To buy an investment bag, you need a history of purchases with the brand, a relationship with a consultant, and years of waiting. In a boutique, a new Birkin 25 can cost from €10,000 - €12,000, but for many, this bag remains a mirage not because of the cost: the bag is freely available from the shelf to a select few lucky ones. Therefore, buyers and intermediaries appear who resell Birkins with a markup – starting from €20,000 - €25,000.

To explain the popularity of this highly liquid accessory, it is worth mentioning its history. The Birkin appeared by chance in 1984. At that time, actress and singer Jane Birkin was sitting on a plane next to Hermès head Jean-Louis Dumas and complained that all her bags were too small and impractical. Dumas literally sketched a dream model for his muse on a napkin – a roomy, comfortable, and at the same time elegant handbag. Thus, the Birkin was born, which in a few decades became not just an accessory, but a symbol of status. Hermès marketers skillfully maintain a shortage of these bags, releasing them in limited quantities. And it is this artificial shortage that makes them "gold in the world of fashion."

By the way, in July 2025, Sotheby's in Paris sold the first Birkin bag, which belonged to the actress, for a record €8.6 million. Such a value of the exhibit is due to the fact that it is not just a bag – it is a symbol of the birth of an icon, the very copy that Jean-Louis Dumas sketched on a napkin on the plane.

Kelly: the younger, no less ambitious sister

Another investment beauty is the Hermès Kelly. And if Birkin is Apple, then Kelly is Tesla: rapid rise, cult status, and a waiting list for years to come. In 2024, the Mini Kelly II consistently resold for $20,000 - $40,000 above retail, and the average value retention reached 150%. This is like buying a stock for $10 and in a year it turns into $25. Elon Musk would definitely envy such dynamics.

Hermès Mini Kelly II, source Pinterest

However, as with the Birkin, it's not that simple. A new Kelly 25 in a boutique can cost €9,000 - €11,000, but buying it in a store is a challenging task. It's the same as with the Hermès Birkin: you need years of purchases from the brand and good relations with a consultant. From buyers, the price starts from €18,000 - €22,000, and on the secondary market, particularly rare colors or leather types can easily cross the €35,000 - €40,000 mark.

And now a little history: the model was created back in the 1930s and was originally called Sac à dépêches – a classic, restrained bag with a rigid frame. Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, brought it true fame. In 1956, during her pregnancy, she covered her rounded belly with the bag. The media quickly spread the photo around the world, and the bag became an iconic accessory. Since then, the model has officially been called Kelly.

Grace Kelly, 1956

Today, Kelly symbolizes classic elegance and understated luxury. If Birkin is associated with a "power woman" going to negotiations, then Kelly is about royal calm and timeless style. Hermès also releases Kelly in limited quantities, and it is this rarity, multiplied by its legendary history, that makes it one of the most valuable assets in the world of fashion.

Goyard Plumet: a quiet revolution

But Hermès is not the only one. While the "whales" maintain stable investment positions, Goyard is quietly but confidently overtaking legendary brands. According to 2024 data, the average value retention of the entire brand reached 104%. And the small Plumet clutch bag showed a growth of +139% and behaves like Bitcoin in 2013: undervalued, but already writing its own history.

Goyard Plumet, source Pinterest

At the boutique, the Plumet costs approximately €1,500 - €1,800, but buying it is also not so easy: Goyard does not sell bags online and does not spend on advertising. There are only a few flagship stores in the world, and to buy this bag, you will either have to fly to Paris or Milan, or become a client of the "right" buyer. On the secondary market, the price of the Plumet easily exceeds €3,000 - €4,000, and special colors can cost even more. Moreover, Goyard bags are not gender-specific – so, the demand for them is high among both women and men.

The brand's history is important in such financial progression. Maison Goyard has existed since 1853, it is even older than Louis Vuitton, but has always remained a "quiet aristocrat" of the luxury world. Its signature Y-shaped chevron print is recognizable, but without flashy logos. This is a brand that cultivates mystery around itself. And it is this exclusivity that creates an aura of exclusivity.

If Birkin is gold, and Kelly is diamonds, then Goyard Plumet is an antique coin that has unexpectedly risen in price. The mystery surrounding the brand makes the investment interesting: demand exceeds supply, prices are rising, and the owners of the bag seem to say: "I know something you don't know yet."

Chanel Classic Flap: a crowned accessory

Of course, my column on investing in handbags would not be complete without the Chanel Classic Flap. It is an icon that for decades has symbolized status, femininity, and that very "French chic." In 2024, the average retention of Chanel bags was about 92%, but there are models that hold their price almost like Hermès. For example, the Single Flap in neutral colors or rare Top Handle versions – they can show retention of 100% and higher.

Chanel Classic Flap, source Pinterest

To understand the scale, one example is enough: in 2010, the Classic Flap cost $2,850, and today in the boutique it already starts from €9,000 - €10,000 and gets more expensive every year. But unlike Hermès, the bag can be bought independently in the store – although with the risk of queues and limits on the number of possible purchases per year. From buyers, the price is slightly higher – €11,000 - €13,000. But on the secondary market, everything depends on the details: condition, leather, color, year of manufacture, and even the serial number. In black with caviar leather and gold hardware, the Classic Flap can even resell above retail, especially if it's a vintage Single Flap version that has long been discontinued.

The history of the model, which dates back to 1955, when Coco Chanel introduced the 2.55 bag (named after the date – February 1955), is also important here. It was a revolution: for the first time, a woman received a bag with a chain that could be worn on the shoulder, freeing her hands. In the 1980s, Karl Lagerfeld updated it, adding the recognizable CC logo clasp, thus giving birth to the modern Classic Flap.

Coco Chanel 2.55 bag, source Pinterest

Today, the Classic Flap is like a "royal bond" in the world of handbags: it doesn't always show cosmic growth, but it consistently holds its value. And in the case of vintage or rare versions, it can become a real "jackpot."

The Row Margaux: a new star

And last for today, but certainly not by my ranking, a favorite – The Row Margaux. This is a bag that in just a few seasons has transformed from a "niche for insiders" into a hot investment. In 2025, it is already going for 41% above retail on the secondary market (in 2024, this figure was only about +15%). It's like a startup that no one knew yesterday, and today all major venture funds have it in their portfolios. At the same time, the Margaux does not yet have a long history of resales, given that in my own list of top investments – this bag is the youngest. So these conclusions are still preliminary.

The Row Margaux 15, source Pinterest

At the boutique, the Margaux 15 costs around €4,600. On resale, this model appears in the range of €4,500 - €6,500, depending on condition, material, and color.

The story here is also interesting. The Row was founded by twin sisters, actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2006. Their philosophy is "quiet luxury": minimalism, quality materials, without flashy logos. The Margaux bag became the embodiment of this trend and literally a symbol after the era of loud "it-bags." It is compared to the Birkin, only in a modern key: the same sense of status, but without ostentation.

However, it must be remembered: new stars are always a risk. The Margaux is still too young to understand whether it will become a "new classic" for decades, like Kelly or Classic Flap. There is also the risk of overpaying on the wave of excitement: if the trend for quiet luxury runs out, the price may drop.

But for now, the growth curve resembles a cryptocurrency chart at its peak: rapid rise, high interest, and the feeling that you are buying not just a bag, but a ticket to a closed club of fashion insiders.

Conclusion: capital can be carried on the shoulder

A handbag is not just a beautiful and status accessory, but also about liquidity and the ability to save and multiply your money. Investing in handbags is like adding a little "women's gold" to your portfolio. Someone buys ingots, someone buys crypto, and someone buys a Mini Kelly. And, you know, sometimes a Kelly turns out to be more reliable than a new crypto coin.

So next time you stand in front of a Hermès window, think: maybe it's not just a purchase. But your new stock, your personal investment asset. And the most pleasant thing about it is that, unlike exchange-traded papers, this investment can be "worn out." Though not often, so as not to spoil its condition.

Olena Sosedka