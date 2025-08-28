Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025

From autumn 2025, the situation with payments for refugees from Ukraine may change, but much will depend on the country of residence and specific support programs. In some EU countries, the term of temporary protection has been extended, which guarantees certain payments, but the amounts and conditions may change, writes UNN.

Current system of payments for refugees from Ukraine

Poland

In May last year, the Polish government adopted a bill that extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025, links social assistance payments to compulsory schooling, and also allows Ukrainians to change their status from temporary protection to a temporary residence permit for up to three years.

The bill provides for linking social assistance payments "800 zlotys plus" and "Good Start" assistance to compulsory schooling.

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, but not all will receive payments: what has changed

Ukrainian refugees who have Pesel UKR status will be able to obtain a CUKR residence card in 2025. This document allows:

legally reside and work in Poland for three years;

leave the territory of Poland, but not for more than six consecutive months.

Several programs supporting Ukrainian families with children are also in operation in Poland:

the "Active in Nursery" program – aimed at helping families with young children attending nurseries.

the "Family 800" program - provides assistance of 800 zlotys (8276 UAH) per month for each child under 18 years of age. Conditions: the child must study in a Polish school.

the "Good Start" program - a one-time payment of 300 zlotys (3102 hryvnias). Intended for preparing a child for school or university.

Lithuania

Since last year, Ukrainians arriving in Lithuania have been provided with one-time payments of 176 euros. Those wishing to receive the payment must register with the Migration Department to obtain a temporary residence permit in Lithuania, and they must also meet certain criteria.

Assistance will be provided to single parents or guardians who arrived with one child or several children under 18, families with three or more children under 18, families with a child with disabilities under 18 (support will be provided to children and adults), pregnant women, persons 60 years and older, and persons with disabilities.

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027

After obtaining a temporary residence permit in Lithuania due to temporary protection, Ukrainian refugees are entitled to:

payments for children;

free meals for students and assistance in purchasing school supplies;

compensation for part of the housing rent;

social pensions for old age, due to loss of working capacity;

social assistance;

compensation for heating, drinking water and hot water;

a one-time payment after settlement;

6 months of compensation for childcare for preschool children;

reimbursement of part of the rent (the amount depends on the municipality);

assistance in case of loss of relatives (burial assistance).

In particular, social assistance is paid if the income per person is less than 193.6 euros per month.

In addition, free public transport for Ukrainians is available in Lithuania, which has been extended until the end of 2025.

Latvia

In Latvia, a special law on the status of the civilian population of Ukraine has been adopted and is in force. Residents of Ukraine have the right to acquire temporary protection status in Latvia. From January 1, 2025, the document confirming the status will be issued for a period of 3 years.

Ukrainians who arrived in Latvia can receive the following financial support:

from January 1, 2025, a one-time assistance in a crisis situation - amounts to 377 euros per adult and 264 euros per child;

from January 1, 2025, additional monthly assistance of 137 euros for the first person and 96 euros for each subsequent household member;

other material support or social services according to the individual needs of the person.

In addition, in June, Latvia extended free travel for Ukrainians until the end of the year.

Support for Ukraine and Ukrainians has decreased in Latvia over the past year: survey data

Germany

In Germany, Ukrainians can receive funds under the Bürgergeld program - social, state assistance, which is paid to those in need of support in the amount of 563 euros for single adults and single parents, and also depending on age for children:

spouses - 506 euros per person;

children aged 14-17 - 471 euros;

children aged 6-13 - 390 euros;

children under 5 - 357 euros.

Ukrainians are currently in Germany under temporary protection status until March 4, 2026, but this period may be extended later.

Czech Republic

The amount of financial assistance in the Czech Republic that Ukrainians can receive depends on the number of family members and the duration of stay in the country. During the first five months:

adult - 4,860 CZK (about 8,359 hryvnias) or 7,290 CZK (about 12,538 hryvnias) for persons with disabilities;

child: 3,490 CZK (about 6,000 hryvnias) or 5,235 CZK (about 9,000 hryvnias) for a child with disabilities.

After the first five months:

adult - 3,130 CZK (about 5,383 hryvnias);

adult from a vulnerable category - 4,860 CZK (about 8,359 hryvnias) or 7,290 CZK (about 12,538 hryvnias) for persons with disabilities;

child - 3,490 CZK (about 6,000 hryvnias) or 5,235 CZK (about 9,000 hryvnias) for a child with disabilities.

Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU increased by over 30,000 in a month

Possible restrictions and new requirements, and what changes are expected in autumn 2025

The German coalition government plans to register a bill that provides for a reduction in state payments for newly arrived Ukrainian refugees. According to estimates, this could lead to a reduction in the monthly payment by 100 euros (116 US dollars) per refugee.

Ukrainian refugees arriving in Germany benefit from the European Union's Temporary Protection Directive, which allows them to directly receive social assistance without going through the asylum procedure.

If the relevant bill is adopted, Ukrainians arriving in Germany from April 1, 2025, will no longer receive citizen assistance, but will instead receive payments under the Asylum Seekers' Assistance Act, which are lower.

The bill needs to be approved by the cabinet and the upper house of parliament before it comes into force by the end of the year.

Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees

The president's veto does not mean that those who enjoy temporary protection under the special Ukrainian law will lose their right to reside in Poland. However, the president's decision creates problems for those who previously came to Poland for work. This could affect 600,000-700,000 people.

In addition, Karol Nawrocki's veto could complicate the lives of Polish companies and workers from Ukraine. Business representatives note that the chaos surrounding the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens groundlessly increases the already high level of uncertainty in the economy. This applies to approximately 5% of legal workers.

Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes

In addition, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported the first Ukrainians from the country. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the US may lose legal protection.

USA deported first Ukrainian refugees