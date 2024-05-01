Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, but not all will receive payments: what has changed
The Polish government has passed a bill that extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025, ties social assistance payments to compulsory schooling, and allows Ukrainians to change their status from temporary protection to a temporary residence permit for up to three years.
The Polish government has adopted a bill that provides, in particular, for the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025. This was reported by PAP, UNN.
Details
The draft law provides for the linkage of social assistance payments "800 PLN plus" and "Good Start" to compulsory schooling.
According to the proposal, the payments will be granted to persons residing with the child in Poland. In case the child fulfills the preschool training obligation or the schooling obligation, respectively, unless the child has not reached the age when these obligations do not apply to him or her or have been postponed.
Another innovation in the draft law on assistance to Ukrainians is the possibility of changing the status of Ukrainians' stay in Poland: from the current temporary protection to a temporary stay of up to three years
To do this, you need to update your data in the Pesel Ukr database (Polish identification system, Ukr is intended for Ukrainians), submit a request in an electronic window to the voivode at your place of residence, and meet the requirement of having Pesel Ukr as of March 4, 2024.
Addendum
The draft law also provides for the abolition of a one-time social assistance in Poland for a Ukrainian war refugee in the amount of 300 zlotys, as well as the abolition of monetary compensation to private housing owners who provided accommodation and food to war refugees from Ukraine.
Recall
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 950,000 Ukrainians have officially left for Poland. At the same time, he admitted that the real number could be higher.
