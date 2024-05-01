ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, but not all will receive payments: what has changed

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, but not all will receive payments: what has changed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31429 views

The Polish government has passed a bill that extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025, ties social assistance payments to compulsory schooling, and allows Ukrainians to change their status from temporary protection to a temporary residence permit for up to three years.

The Polish government has adopted a bill that provides, in particular, for the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025. This was reported by PAP, UNN.

Details 

The draft law provides for the linkage of social assistance payments "800 PLN plus" and "Good Start" to compulsory schooling.

According to the proposal, the payments will be granted to persons residing with the child in Poland. In case the child fulfills the preschool training obligation or the schooling obligation, respectively, unless the child has not reached the age when these obligations do not apply to him or her or have been postponed.

Another innovation in the draft law on assistance to Ukrainians is the possibility of changing the status of Ukrainians' stay in Poland: from the current temporary protection to a temporary stay of up to three years

To do this, you need to update your data in the Pesel Ukr database (Polish identification system, Ukr is intended for Ukrainians), submit a request in an electronic window to the voivode at your place of residence, and meet the requirement of having Pesel Ukr as of March 4, 2024.

Addendum

The draft law also provides for the abolition of a one-time social assistance in Poland for a Ukrainian war refugee in the amount of 300 zlotys, as well as the abolition of monetary compensation to private housing owners who provided accommodation and food to war refugees from Ukraine.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 950,000 Ukrainians have officially left for Poland. At the same time, he admitted that the real number could be higher. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyOur people abroad

