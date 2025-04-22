Support for Ukraine and Ukrainians has decreased in Latvia over the past year: survey data

In Latvia, the number of residents who support Ukraine and Ukrainians has decreased over the past year. This was reported by delfi.lv, according to UNN.

Details

According to a survey, 34% of Latvian residents donated to the needs of Ukraine or Ukrainian refugees over the past year. This is less than in previous years – at the same time, the proportion of those who did not support Ukraine in any way, on the contrary, has increased.

Ukrainians in Latvia were most supported in the first years of the full-scale invasion. Thus, in 2022, Ukraine was supported by 39.2% of Latvians, in 2023 - 41.9% of Latvians. Over the past year, 43.9% of Latvian respondents and 20% of respondents of other nationalities made donations.

At the same time, the proportion of respondents who did not support Ukraine or refugees in any way over the past year was 38% this year. For comparison: in 2024, the figure of those who supported Ukraine was 32.5%.

Among the residents of Latvia, young people support Ukrainians the most. At the beginning of 2025, sociologists counted 48.4% of respondents aged 18-24 and 42.8% of respondents aged 25-34. In addition, 37.3% of respondents with higher education support Ukrainians.

Among those who did not support Ukraine and refugees in any way over the past year, 28.9% are Latvians and 49.7% are representatives of other nationalities, including Russians.

Latvia can send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there are nuances - President Rinkēvičs