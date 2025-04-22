$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 18711 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 45104 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 81137 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78941 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192594 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96215 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 79469 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66944 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41530 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32517 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Publications
Exclusives
Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 56309 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51988 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 29146 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38876 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40124 views
Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2770 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 81137 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 93005 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192594 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79854 views
Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14770 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14328 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40198 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38079 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 41004 views
Telegram

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Cybertruck

Shahed-136

Support for Ukraine and Ukrainians has decreased in Latvia over the past year: survey data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

According to the survey, the number of Latvian residents who donated to the needs of Ukraine or refugees has decreased. At the same time, the proportion of those who did not support Ukraine increased.

Support for Ukraine and Ukrainians has decreased in Latvia over the past year: survey data

In Latvia, the number of residents who support Ukraine and Ukrainians has decreased over the past year. This was reported by delfi.lv, according to UNN.

Details

According to a survey, 34% of Latvian residents donated to the needs of Ukraine or Ukrainian refugees over the past year. This is less than in previous years – at the same time, the proportion of those who did not support Ukraine in any way, on the contrary, has increased.

Ukrainians in Latvia were most supported in the first years of the full-scale invasion. Thus, in 2022, Ukraine was supported by 39.2% of Latvians, in 2023 - 41.9% of Latvians. Over the past year, 43.9% of Latvian respondents and 20% of respondents of other nationalities made donations.

At the same time, the proportion of respondents who did not support Ukraine or refugees in any way over the past year was 38% this year. For comparison: in 2024, the figure of those who supported Ukraine was 32.5%.

Among the residents of Latvia, young people support Ukrainians the most. At the beginning of 2025, sociologists counted 48.4% of respondents aged 18-24 and 42.8% of respondents aged 25-34. In addition, 37.3% of respondents with higher education support Ukrainians.

Among those who did not support Ukraine and refugees in any way over the past year, 28.9% are Latvians and 49.7% are representatives of other nationalities, including Russians.

Latvia can send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there are nuances - President Rinkēvičs20.02.25, 14:31 • 23672 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Latvia
Ukraine
