Latvia can send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there are nuances - President Rinkēvičs

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34385 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57944 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101833 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 63110 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112691 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151519 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61622 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108223 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 75009 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 39442 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 65985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151518 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142308 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 66077 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133595 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135476 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163836 views
Latvia can send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there are nuances - President Rinkēvičs

Latvia can send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there are nuances - President Rinkēvičs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23287 views

Latvian President Rinkēvičs said he was ready to discuss sending troops to Ukraine under certain conditions. The key issues are strengthening Latvia's security and clear rules for the military's stay in Ukraine.

Latvia is ready to discuss the issue of sending a contingent of its troops to Ukraine, but several conditions must be met. This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs in an interview with the Latvian TV channel LTV, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, first of all, there should be clarity on how Latvia's own security and defense capabilities will be strengthened if soldiers are sent. The second important issue, the politician said, is the rules for the military's stay in Ukraine.

If there are no Article 5 (NATO treaty - ed.) guarantees or something equivalent that puts our soldiers at risk - even if if someone attacks Ukrainian soldiers, we have to go to the rescue and we don't get enough support - these are debatable issues. ... I really have a feeling that we are in a somewhat theoretical situation now. I would be cautiously skeptical whether we will get to that point

- Rinkevics said.

He also noted that the ceasefire talks have not even begun yet, as only the United States and Russia are currently engaged in a dialogue.

“I just can't imagine how you can agree on something without Ukraine's participation and think that Ukraine will fulfill it. ... Now I have the feeling that no matter how good the US intentions were to end the war, for Russia it is just a pause to regroup and start again at some point,” the Latvian president emphasized.

Recall

The day before, Latvian Prime Minister Eвіка Silinia said that the EU should be ready to an alternative European proposal for peace in Ukraine. She also said that the EU is in a situation where it needs to be “quite practical” about the steps that Ukraine expects, including Ukraine's early accession to the EU, which is “the minimum that Europe can do.

Earlier in the day, the second round of the security and defense dialogue between Ukraine and the European Union took place in Brussels. The participants discussed military-technical partnership, defense innovations, and coordination of military assistance.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

