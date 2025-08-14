Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"

The streaming service Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the continuation of the second season of the popular series "Wednesday". The premiere of the new episodes will take place in September, writes UNN.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the second part of the second season of the series "Wednesday". The new episodes will be released on September 3 and will continue the story of the gloomy but charismatic student of Nevermore Academy.

The first part of the season, released earlier this year, has already gained immense popularity among viewers worldwide, garnering over 50 million views on the platform.

The second season of "Wednesday", created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with the participation of Tim Burton, will continue the story of the main character with psychic abilities, played by Jenna Ortega.

After a summer spent investigating and honing her visions, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy. The new school year brings surprises: her younger brother Pugsley enrolls, a new principal appears, and the fame from past events attracts excessive attention.

Wednesday faces strange visions about her friend Enid, conflicts with her mother Morticia, and new mysteries related to the history of the Addams family.

Critics note that the series has become more plot-driven, and the screen time of the Addams family has increased.