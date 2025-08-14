Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 4050 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 8972 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 14380 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 28734 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 91141 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 52862 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 49671 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 45506 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 41288 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 46978 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.3m/s
34%
755mm
Popular news
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 55600 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 68813 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 33324 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 42108 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 14792 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 4002 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 8194 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 15253 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 91088 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 192557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mahmoud Abbas
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Poland
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 490 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 42994 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 43175 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 64402 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 116821 views
Actual
Fox News
Mi-8
Starlink
YouTube
The Times

Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The streaming service Netflix presented a trailer for the continuation of the second season of the series "Wednesday". The premiere of the new episodes will take place on September 3.

Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"

The streaming service Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the continuation of the second season of the popular series "Wednesday". The premiere of the new episodes will take place in September, writes UNN.

Details

Netflix has released the official trailer for the second part of the second season of the series "Wednesday". The new episodes will be released on September 3 and will continue the story of the gloomy but charismatic student of Nevermore Academy.

The first part of the season, released earlier this year, has already gained immense popularity among viewers worldwide, garnering over 50 million views on the platform.

Recall

The second season of "Wednesday", created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with the participation of Tim Burton, will continue the story of the main character with psychic abilities, played by Jenna Ortega.

After a summer spent investigating and honing her visions, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy. The new school year brings surprises: her younger brother Pugsley enrolls, a new principal appears, and the fame from past events attracts excessive attention.

Wednesday faces strange visions about her friend Enid, conflicts with her mother Morticia, and new mysteries related to the history of the Addams family.

Critics note that the series has become more plot-driven, and the screen time of the Addams family has increased.

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Netflix