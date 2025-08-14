$41.510.09
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

UNN offers five quick snack recipes for those who don't have time for a full lunch. These options will help nourish the body and improve mood.

Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday

In the rhythm of modern life, it is not always possible to find time for a full lunch, especially when work is burning in your hands and there is no time to even look up. In this regard, UNN offers five recipes for quick snacks that will not only satisfy you but also lift your spirits.

Nuts and dried fruits: natural energy

Nuts are an excellent source of healthy fats, proteins, and fiber. Dried fruits, especially dried apricots, dates, or figs, add a sweet taste without refined sugar.

Preparation

Mix 30 g of nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews will do) with 30 g of dried fruits. Store them in a small container.

Benefits

Such a snack will provide an energy boost, satisfy well, and not overload the body with calories if moderation is observed.

Yogurt with berries or seeds

Yogurt is an ideal source of calcium and probiotics. Adding berries or chia seeds makes the snack even more nutritious.

Preparation

Choose natural unsweetened yogurt. Add a handful of fresh or frozen berries (blueberries, raspberries) and a teaspoon of chia or flax seeds.

Benefits

This type of snack improves digestion and maintains a feeling of lightness, and also saturates the body with vitamins.

Vegetable sticks with hummus

Fresh vegetables such as carrots, celery, or bell peppers go well with hummus (chickpea paste).

Preparation 

Cut vegetables into sticks and store them in a container. Hummus can be prepared independently or bought ready-made in a store.

Benefits

This is a low-calorie but nutritious snack that contains many vitamins, fiber, and proteins.

Fruit salad

Fresh fruits are a source of natural sweetness. Their combination in a salad makes the snack even more attractive.

Preparation

Cut an apple, banana, pear, or your favorite seasonal fruits. Put them in a jar. If desired, you can add a drop of lemon juice so that the fruits do not darken.

Benefits

Such a snack saturates the body with natural vitamins and antioxidants, helping to avoid overeating.

Homemade energy bars

This is a delicious and healthy option that is easy to prepare at home.

Preparation 

Mix oatmeal, nut butter, honey, and dried berries or coconut flakes. Form bars and keep them in the refrigerator.

Benefits

They keep for a long time, provide satiety, and contain only natural ingredients.

