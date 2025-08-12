Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning

Summer is the best time for preserving vegetables and fruits for future use. UNN offers proven recipes. UNN offers a selection of proven canning recipes that will easily decorate your winter table and give you a taste of summer even on the coldest days.

Salted cucumbers

Ingredients for 1 liter jar:

400 g small cucumbers;

1 dill flower head;

2-3 bay leaves;

2 cloves of garlic;

0.5 tsp allspice peas;

horseradish root;

1–2 horseradish leaves;

1 tbsp salt (without a slide) per 1 liter of water.

Preparation:

Wash cucumbers thoroughly and soak in cold water for 3–4 hours to make them crispy. Place horseradish leaves, dill, bay leaf, garlic, and pepper on the bottom of a sterilized jar. Tightly pack the cucumbers, adding a piece of horseradish root. Pour boiling brine (water + salt). Cover with a lid, sterilize jars for 5–7 minutes, then seal. Turn upside down, wrap until completely cooled.

Pickled tomatoes

Ingredients for 1 liter of marinade:

3 tbsp sugar;

1 tbsp salt;

2 tbsp 9% vinegar;

tomatoes (as many as fit in the jar);

a sprig of parsley;

peppercorns - 4–5 pcs;

onion rings (optional);

2 cloves of garlic.

Preparation:

Place parsley, garlic, peppercorns, and onion in sterilized jars. Tightly fill the jars with tomatoes. Prepare the marinade: add salt, sugar to water, bring to a boil, pour in vinegar. Pour hot marinade over tomatoes, cover with lids. Sterilize for 10–12 minutes, seal and wrap until cooled.

Pickled eggplants

Ingredients:

5 kg eggplants;

4.5 liters of water;

50 ml 9% vinegar (for blanching);

3 heads of garlic;

1 bunch of dill;

300 ml oil;

250 ml 9% vinegar (for marinade);

1 tsp black ground pepper;

4 tbsp salt;

1 tsp sugar.

Preparation:

Cut eggplants into circles 1–1.5 cm thick. In a large pot, boil water with 50 ml of vinegar, blanch eggplants for 5 minutes, then drain in a colander. Mince garlic, chop dill. In sterilized jars, layer eggplants, sprinkling with garlic and dill. Prepare the marinade: add salt, sugar, pepper to water, pour in 250 ml of vinegar, bring to a boil. Pour hot marinade over eggplants, add 1–2 tbsp of oil to each jar. Seal, turn over and wrap until cooled.

Peach compote

Ingredients:

1 kg ripe peaches;

1 liter of water;

0.5 tsp citric acid;

400 g sugar.

Preparation:

Wash peaches, cut in half, remove pits. Place in sterilized jars. Boil syrup: add sugar, citric acid to water, bring to a boil. Pour hot syrup over peaches, cover with lids. Sterilize for 15 minutes, seal and wrap until cooled.

Pickled watermelon

Ingredients:

2 kg watermelon (pulp without seeds);

2.5 liters of water;

3 tbsp honey;

1 tbsp sugar;

1 tbsp salt;

160 g 9% vinegar.

Preparation:

Cut watermelon into medium-sized pieces. Place in sterilized jars. Prepare the marinade: add salt, sugar, honey to water, bring to a boil. Pour in vinegar, immediately remove from heat. Pour hot marinade over watermelon, cover with lids. Sterilize for 8–10 minutes, seal and leave under a blanket until cooled.

