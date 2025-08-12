Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning
Kyiv • UNN
UNN offers 5 proven recipes for seasonal preparations: pickled cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, eggplants, peach compote, and pickled watermelon. These recipes will help preserve the taste of summer for winter.
Summer is the best time for preserving vegetables and fruits for future use. UNN offers proven recipes. UNN offers a selection of proven canning recipes that will easily decorate your winter table and give you a taste of summer even on the coldest days.
Salted cucumbers
Ingredients for 1 liter jar:
400 g small cucumbers;
1 dill flower head;
2-3 bay leaves;
2 cloves of garlic;
0.5 tsp allspice peas;
horseradish root;
1–2 horseradish leaves;
1 tbsp salt (without a slide) per 1 liter of water.
Preparation:
Wash cucumbers thoroughly and soak in cold water for 3–4 hours to make them crispy. Place horseradish leaves, dill, bay leaf, garlic, and pepper on the bottom of a sterilized jar. Tightly pack the cucumbers, adding a piece of horseradish root. Pour boiling brine (water + salt). Cover with a lid, sterilize jars for 5–7 minutes, then seal. Turn upside down, wrap until completely cooled.
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods28.07.25, 16:41 • 202627 views
Pickled tomatoes
Ingredients for 1 liter of marinade:
3 tbsp sugar;
1 tbsp salt;
2 tbsp 9% vinegar;
tomatoes (as many as fit in the jar);
a sprig of parsley;
peppercorns - 4–5 pcs;
onion rings (optional);
2 cloves of garlic.
Preparation:
Place parsley, garlic, peppercorns, and onion in sterilized jars. Tightly fill the jars with tomatoes. Prepare the marinade: add salt, sugar to water, bring to a boil, pour in vinegar. Pour hot marinade over tomatoes, cover with lids. Sterilize for 10–12 minutes, seal and wrap until cooled.
Pickled eggplants
Ingredients:
5 kg eggplants;
4.5 liters of water;
50 ml 9% vinegar (for blanching);
3 heads of garlic;
1 bunch of dill;
300 ml oil;
250 ml 9% vinegar (for marinade);
1 tsp black ground pepper;
4 tbsp salt;
1 tsp sugar.
Preparation:
Cut eggplants into circles 1–1.5 cm thick. In a large pot, boil water with 50 ml of vinegar, blanch eggplants for 5 minutes, then drain in a colander. Mince garlic, chop dill. In sterilized jars, layer eggplants, sprinkling with garlic and dill. Prepare the marinade: add salt, sugar, pepper to water, pour in 250 ml of vinegar, bring to a boil. Pour hot marinade over eggplants, add 1–2 tbsp of oil to each jar. Seal, turn over and wrap until cooled.
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits01.08.25, 09:16 • 112615 views
Peach compote
Ingredients:
1 kg ripe peaches;
1 liter of water;
0.5 tsp citric acid;
400 g sugar.
Preparation:
Wash peaches, cut in half, remove pits. Place in sterilized jars. Boil syrup: add sugar, citric acid to water, bring to a boil. Pour hot syrup over peaches, cover with lids. Sterilize for 15 minutes, seal and wrap until cooled.
Pickled watermelon
Ingredients:
2 kg watermelon (pulp without seeds);
2.5 liters of water;
3 tbsp honey;
1 tbsp sugar;
1 tbsp salt;
160 g 9% vinegar.
Preparation:
Cut watermelon into medium-sized pieces. Place in sterilized jars. Prepare the marinade: add salt, sugar, honey to water, bring to a boil. Pour in vinegar, immediately remove from heat. Pour hot marinade over watermelon, cover with lids. Sterilize for 8–10 minutes, seal and leave under a blanket until cooled.
Top 5 compotes that will help you refresh yourself on a stuffy August day04.08.25, 16:03 • 2481 view