Top 5 compotes that will help you refresh yourself on a stuffy August day
UNN offers five recipes for refreshing compotes, ideal for a hot summer. Among them are classic fruit, berry, citrus, as well as "Summer in a Glass" and "Berry Symphony".
To drink a glass of cool drink – what else could you wish for in August, in the middle of a hot summer day? UNN will help you make this small pleasure a reality and has already prepared five recipes for delicious and fragrant compotes.
Classic fruit compote
Ingredients:
· apples;
· pears;
· cherries;
· plums;
· sugar;
· water.
Preparation
Cut fresh fruits, add them to water along with cherries and sugar. Bring to a boil, then cook over low heat for 5-10 minutes.
Berry compote with raspberries and strawberries
Ingredients:
· fresh raspberries;
· strawberries;
· sugar;
· water.
Preparation
Put the berries in a pot with water and sugar. Bring to a boil, cook for 5-7 minutes. Then cool and serve with crushed ice.
Citrus compote with oranges and lemon
Ingredients:
· oranges;
· lemon;
· sugar;
· water.
Preparation
Squeeze juice from oranges and lemon. Add the juice to water with sugar, bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.
Compote "Summer in a glass"
Ingredients:
· gooseberries;
· red currants;
· sugar;
· water;
· a few mint leaves.
Preparation
Put the berries in a pot, add water and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook the compote for up to 5 minutes, then turn off and let the drink steep for about 40 more minutes.
Compote "Berry Symphony"
Ingredients:
· fresh raspberries;
· red currants;
· sugar;
· water.
Preparation
Put the berries in a pot with water and sugar. Bring to a boil, cook for 5-7 minutes. Cool and serve with crushed ice.
