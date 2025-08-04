Top 5 compotes that will help you refresh yourself on a stuffy August day

To drink a glass of cool drink – what else could you wish for in August, in the middle of a hot summer day? UNN will help you make this small pleasure a reality and has already prepared five recipes for delicious and fragrant compotes.

Classic fruit compote

Ingredients:

· apples;

· pears;

· cherries;

· plums;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Cut fresh fruits, add them to water along with cherries and sugar. Bring to a boil, then cook over low heat for 5-10 minutes.

Berry compote with raspberries and strawberries

Ingredients:

· fresh raspberries;

· strawberries;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Put the berries in a pot with water and sugar. Bring to a boil, cook for 5-7 minutes. Then cool and serve with crushed ice.

Citrus compote with oranges and lemon

Ingredients:

· oranges;

· lemon;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Squeeze juice from oranges and lemon. Add the juice to water with sugar, bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

Compote "Summer in a glass"

Ingredients:

· gooseberries;

· red currants;

· sugar;

· water;

· a few mint leaves.

Preparation

Put the berries in a pot, add water and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook the compote for up to 5 minutes, then turn off and let the drink steep for about 40 more minutes.

Compote "Berry Symphony"

Ingredients:

· fresh raspberries;

· red currants;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Put the berries in a pot with water and sugar. Bring to a boil, cook for 5-7 minutes. Cool and serve with crushed ice.

