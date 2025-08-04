$41.760.05
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Top 5 compotes that will help you refresh yourself on a stuffy August day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

UNN offers five recipes for refreshing compotes, ideal for a hot summer. Among them are classic fruit, berry, citrus, as well as "Summer in a Glass" and "Berry Symphony".

Top 5 compotes that will help you refresh yourself on a stuffy August day

To drink a glass of cool drink – what else could you wish for in August, in the middle of a hot summer day? UNN will help you make this small pleasure a reality and has already prepared five recipes for delicious and fragrant compotes.

Classic fruit compote

Ingredients:

· apples;

· pears;

· cherries;

· plums;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Cut fresh fruits, add them to water along with cherries and sugar. Bring to a boil, then cook over low heat for 5-10 minutes.

How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon03.08.25, 10:54 • 200850 views

Berry compote with raspberries and strawberries

Ingredients:

· fresh raspberries;

· strawberries;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Put the berries in a pot with water and sugar. Bring to a boil, cook for 5-7 minutes. Then cool and serve with crushed ice.

Citrus compote with oranges and lemon

Ingredients:

· oranges;

· lemon;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Squeeze juice from oranges and lemon. Add the juice to water with sugar, bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes30.07.25, 16:34 • 5695 views

Compote "Summer in a glass"

Ingredients:

· gooseberries;

· red currants;

· sugar;

· water;

· a few mint leaves.

Preparation

Put the berries in a pot, add water and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook the compote for up to 5 minutes, then turn off and let the drink steep for about 40 more minutes.

Compote "Berry Symphony"

Ingredients:

· fresh raspberries;

· red currants;

· sugar;

· water.

Preparation

Put the berries in a pot with water and sugar. Bring to a boil, cook for 5-7 minutes. Cool and serve with crushed ice.

Recipes for refreshing berry and fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer14.07.25, 12:36 • 6396 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackCulinary