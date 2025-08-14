$41.430.02
48.080.12
Publications
Exclusives
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast are facing a shortage of private shuttle drivers, which is worsening monthly. Mobilization and checkpoints hinder the influx of new personnel.

There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers

Currently, there is a shortage of private shuttle bus drivers, and the situation is worsening every month. No one is replacing the mobilized drivers. This was reported to an UNN journalist by Ihor Moiseienko, head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

90% of drivers are not local residents. Therefore, due to mobilization, they are afraid to come to Kyiv for work, because at the entrances/exits to many settlements there are checkpoints and TCC representatives together with police officers check documents of drivers and passengers of vehicles.

- said Moiseienko.

When asked if there is currently a shortage of drivers, Moiseienko replied: "Yes."

He also noted that the situation with driver reservations has not been resolved.

"The situation is worsening every month, no one is replacing the mobilized drivers," Moiseienko said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the reservation: who it concerns30.05.25, 13:42 • 2659 views

Addition

In May 2024, it was reported that the shortage of private shuttle bus drivers was severe and threatened the operation of many transport enterprises that carry passengers in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. There is also a rather significant shortage of public transport drivers in the capital. Approximately, more than half a thousand Kyivpastrans drivers have been mobilized.

In August of this year, the State Employment Center reported to UNN that employers are currently looking for, among others, drivers the most.

Anna Murashko

