The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the reservation: who it concerns
Kyiv • UNN
The government has updated the rules for reserving those liable for military service, especially those who protect facilities of the fuel and energy complex. The volume of reservation has also been increased for enterprises that provide for the needs of the Armed Forces.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts for the period of mobilization. In particular, changes were introduced to the criteria for booking persons involved in the protection of fuel and energy facilities, said Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Melnychuk said that changes were made to the Procedure for booking conscripts for the period of mobilization. In particular, the criteria and procedure for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critical to the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period were changed.
In addition, a list of those enterprises that are critical to ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces has been determined. He noted that the provision on the peculiarities of booking certain categories of conscripts who protect fuel and energy facilities was supplemented.
They are supplemented with provisions regarding the peculiarities of booking conscripted employees of legal entities, regardless of the organizational and legal form, that protect fuel and energy facilities and the founder, participant (shareholder) of which are business associations, in the authorized capital of which 100 percent of shares (stakes) directly or indirectly belong to the state), as well as the criteria by which such legal entities can be identified as critical to the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period
Also, according to Melnychuk, the volume of booking of conscripted employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations that are identified as critical to ensuring the needs of military formations that are part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has been increased.
Addendum
In Ukraine, the possibilities of booking employees have been expanded: mobilized after May 18 are taken into account. Companies can book more specialists by contacting the TCC to update the data.