New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, cases of new coronavirus subvariants - "Nimbus" and "Stratus" - have been laboratory confirmed, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on August 14, UNN writes.

A case of the new Omicron coronavirus subvariant called "Nimbus" was detected in Vinnytsia region in August. Currently, 38 cases of the "Stratus" coronavirus subvariant and one case of the "Nimbus" subvariant have been confirmed in Ukraine. - reported the Ministry of Health.

It was possible to isolate "Nimbus" (NB.1.8.1), as indicated, thanks to sequencing - a laboratory study that allows genetically deciphering the virus and identifying what mutations have occurred in the virus's genome.

The coronavirus subvariant "Nimbus" (NB.1.8.1), like the coronavirus subvariant "Stratus" (XFG), are currently dominant worldwide. These are new mutations of the Omicron strain.

According to the world classification of the World Health Organization, both subvariants are included in the list as those requiring monitoring at the country level.

What are the features

Due to specific mutations in the spike protein of the subvariants, the virus spreads faster and causes a severe course of COVID-19 in people with weakened immunity. Previously vaccinated people can also get sick, but acquired immunity after vaccination reduces the risks of complications during the illness.

The coronavirus subvariant "Nimbus" (NB.1.8.1) was first recorded in the world in January 2025, and in the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) registered NB.1.8.1 in early spring 2025. According to monitoring data, the subvariant does not cause a more severe course of the disease than previous variants. Its characteristic symptom is usually a sharp sore throat. The remaining symptoms of the subvariant are the same as for other COVID-19 variants: runny nose, fever, cough, headache, fatigue, loss of smell or taste.

The coronavirus subvariant "Stratus" (XFG) was detected worldwide at the end of January 2025. According to monitoring data, the subvariant does not cause a more severe course of the disease than previous variants. Its characteristic symptom is a hoarse voice, hoarseness. The remaining symptoms of the subvariant are the same as for other COVID-19 variants: runny nose, fever, cough, headache, fatigue, loss of smell or taste.

Vaccination

Vaccination remains the main way to protect against severe disease and complications. Ukraine uses an Omicron-specific vaccine adapted to protect against the "Omicron" variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and its subvariants circulating worldwide. Seasonal vaccination remains recommended for people at risk of severe COVID-19.

Revaccination is recommended every 6-12 months:

adults and children with weakened immunity or concomitant or severe chronic diseases;

pregnant women;

people over 60 years old;

adults and children who are at risk of severe course and death due to coronavirus infection,

representatives of the professional risk group (e.g., doctors, teachers, military, etc.).

The need for revaccination is determined by the doctor - taking into account the recommendations approved by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Last year, the Ministry of Health updated recommendations for vaccination against coronavirus infection. According to them, vaccination is recommended for people from risk groups. The need for revaccination is determined by the doctor. People who in previous years completed the basic course of vaccination (*two or three vaccinations, depending on the vaccine) and received a booster shot can continue to be revaccinated free of charge. To do this, you need to make an appointment with your family doctor and get vaccinated after the visit.