COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

The new COVID Nimbus strain (NB.1.8.1) is spreading rapidly around the world. Doctors say it has a distinctive symptom - severe sore throat, known as a "razor blade sensation".

COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptom

A new variant of COVID Nimbus can cause one "very painful" symptom, a doctor warned, writes UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

The new COVID Nimbus strain (NB.1.8.1) is currently reportedly spreading rapidly around the world and is under close surveillance by the World Health Organization.

In particular, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that COVID-related hospitalizations increased by almost 10 percent: 947 patients were admitted in the week to May 31. The number of cases also increased by 6.9%: 1,211 cases were registered in the week to June 4.

Dr. Navid Asif, a general practitioner at a London general practice, warned that this variant has a distinctive symptom - severe sore throat, known as the "razor blade sensation".

It causes acute pain when swallowing, often in the back of the throat.

Rest, fluids and painkillers are the best remedies for the painful symptom.

Dr. Mohamed Imran Lakhi told The Mirror: "People usually complain of severe sore throat, constant fatigue, mild cough, fever, muscle aches and nasal congestion."

"Some also have digestive problems, such as nausea or diarrhea, which is not always typical of COVID variants," the medic noted.

However, the vaccines currently approved are also effective against this new variant, according to a World Health Organization representative.

"Despite the accompanying increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe disease than other circulating variants," WHO said.

"You may have seen news or discussions on social media about the COVID NB.1.8.1 variant, which you may know as the "Nimbus variant". NB.1.8.1 has been detected in small numbers in the UK to date, but international data suggests that its share is increasing in the total number of COVID cases," said Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, one of the deputy directors of UKHSA.

The US may change its approach to COVID vaccinations: the updated vaccine will be offered only to risk groups16.04.25, 18:10 • 10586 views

Julia Shramko

COVID-19HealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
United Kingdom
London
