DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov

North Korea intends to send about 6,000 military personnel and up to 100 units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Japan Times, writes UNN.

Details

Budanov noted that in the near future, the DPRK plans to transfer additional troops to Russia: about 6,000 military personnel, as well as 50 to 100 units of North Korean equipment, including M2010 (Cheonma-D) main battle tanks and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, allegedly for engineering work.

Some of them may indeed be involved in demining and building fortifications, but will all of them be doing this? - noted Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, Russia generously finances the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin pays for all military equipment and troops. We are talking about tens of billions of dollars, and for the economy of North Korea, one of the most isolated in the world, this is very serious money. - noted the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

