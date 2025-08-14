$41.510.09
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:51 AM • 712 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
06:07 AM • 4438 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 17250 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 32849 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 38087 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
August 13, 02:07 PM • 38996 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41530 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75627 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77555 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Publications
Exclusives
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

North Korea plans to transfer 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia. Russia is financing the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov

North Korea intends to send about 6,000 military personnel and up to 100 units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Japan Times, writes UNN.

Details

Budanov noted that in the near future, the DPRK plans to transfer additional troops to Russia: about 6,000 military personnel, as well as 50 to 100 units of North Korean equipment, including M2010 (Cheonma-D) main battle tanks and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, allegedly for engineering work.

Some of them may indeed be involved in demining and building fortifications, but will all of them be doing this?

- noted Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, Russia generously finances the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin pays for all military equipment and troops. We are talking about tens of billions of dollars, and for the economy of North Korea, one of the most isolated in the world, this is very serious money.

- noted the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

North Korea to send almost 30,000 troops to reinforce Russia in war against Ukraine - CNN02.07.25, 14:38 • 1851 view

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
North Korea
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine