Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street, where he was met by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

The meeting takes place ahead of the long-awaited talks between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska.

British PM meets Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Zelenskyy and Starmer are likely to discuss the war in Ukraine, which began with Putin's full-scale invasion in 2022, and ways to end the hostilities, the publication indicates.

As The Guardian notes, Starmer greeted Zelenskyy with a strong hug. The pair spoke briefly out of microphone range and did not answer any questions from journalists.

Sky News also indicated that both leaders hugged and shook hands, ignoring questions from journalists, before going inside.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by The Guardian, was also seen as part of the Ukrainian delegation entering the building.