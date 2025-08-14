$41.510.09
09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13313 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street, where he was met by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The meeting takes place on the eve of Trump-Putin talks in Alaska.

Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street, where he was met by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

The meeting takes place ahead of the long-awaited talks between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska.

British PM meets Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin talks14.08.25, 09:12 • 1842 views

Zelenskyy and Starmer are likely to discuss the war in Ukraine, which began with Putin's full-scale invasion in 2022, and ways to end the hostilities, the publication indicates.

As The Guardian notes, Starmer greeted Zelenskyy with a strong hug. The pair spoke briefly out of microphone range and did not answer any questions from journalists.

Sky News also indicated that both leaders hugged and shook hands, ignoring questions from journalists, before going inside.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by The Guardian, was also seen as part of the Ukrainian delegation entering the building.

Julia Shramko

