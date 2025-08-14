Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014

$41.510.09
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 5976 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 20859 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 69878 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 42701 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 41253 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 38910 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 37773 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 44838 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43863 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 11342 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 45112 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 50632 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 23015 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 26611 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 4118 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 69801 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 182475 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 155854 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 144844 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Mahmoud Abbas
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Poland
Lviv
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 27234 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 38065 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 59650 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 112308 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 128218 views
The Times
Starlink
YouTube
Fox News
World War II

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5982 views

Ukraine carried out an exchange, returning 84 people, including military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been held captive since 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange – 84 people were returned, both military and civilians, including those held by Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017, writes UNN.

We are bringing Ukrainians home, to Ukraine. A new exchange, 84 people. These are both military and civilians. Almost all of them need medical assistance, significant rehabilitation. Among the civilians released today are those who have been held by Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017. Among the military released today are defenders of Mariupol.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who helps us continue to free Ukrainian prisoners. "Thank you to our team – everyone in the Coordination Headquarters, HUR, the Office, in special services, who works for the return of our people. Thank you to the UAE for assistance in this exchange. And most importantly, thank you to our soldiers who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine every week at the front. The bravery and effectiveness of our units at the front line – this is also the ability to bring our people home," the President noted.

There will be more exchanges

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories12.08.25, 15:50 • 51874 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy