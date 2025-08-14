Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
Ukraine carried out an exchange, returning 84 people, including military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been held captive since 2014, 2016, and 2017.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange – 84 people were returned, both military and civilians, including those held by Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017, writes UNN.
We are bringing Ukrainians home, to Ukraine. A new exchange, 84 people. These are both military and civilians. Almost all of them need medical assistance, significant rehabilitation. Among the civilians released today are those who have been held by Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017. Among the military released today are defenders of Mariupol.
He expressed gratitude to everyone who helps us continue to free Ukrainian prisoners. "Thank you to our team – everyone in the Coordination Headquarters, HUR, the Office, in special services, who works for the return of our people. Thank you to the UAE for assistance in this exchange. And most importantly, thank you to our soldiers who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine every week at the front. The bravery and effectiveness of our units at the front line – this is also the ability to bring our people home," the President noted.
There will be more exchanges
