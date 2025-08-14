There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov

Only three countries in the world can boast of experience in modern warfare on a wide front using almost all means. Among them are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea, which is now actively practicing its combat skills. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Japan Times, UNN writes.

North Korea is gaining unique combat experience, as only a few countries in the world have been able to wage war on such a scale.

Currently, there are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare on a very wide front using almost all available means - these are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea - emphasized Kyrylo Budanov.

The knowledge gained in the war is already being transferred to the entire 1.3-million-strong KNDR army. According to Budanov, this, along with the technologies Pyongyang receives from Moscow and the mastery of modern combat tactics, has a "negative impact on security in the Pacific region."

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that approximately 5,000 North Korean servicemen were killed or wounded after almost 12,000 people were sent to fight in the Kursk region of Russia last year. Budanov named several reasons why North Korean troops suffered high losses, especially at the initial stage of their participation, and the main reason was their unpreparedness for 21st-century warfare.

According to him, what the military was taught in North Korea turned out to be less relevant for modern offensive operations. In addition, poor coordination with Russian troops on the battlefield was recorded, especially due to the language barrier, which led to cases where North Koreans mistakenly shot at Russian servicemen.

However, the North Koreans quickly adapted, Budanov said. Like the Russians, they operate mainly in small groups, have learned to move quickly, not only using drones but also defending against them.

North Korea plans to transfer 6,000 troops and up to a hundred units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia. Russia is financing the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.