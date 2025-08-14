There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov

$41.510.09
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 5206 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 4398 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 4584 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 8052 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 18827 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 33788 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 38791 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 39339 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41819 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75776 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 10889 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 12611 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 12322 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 10351 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 12825 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 5226 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 152804 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 128300 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 118926 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 129745 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 25674 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 48152 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 101471 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 117927 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 50449 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea have experience in conducting modern warfare on a wide front. North Korea is gaining unique combat experience, but its troops are suffering significant losses.

There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov

Only three countries in the world can boast of experience in modern warfare on a wide front using almost all means. Among them are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea, which is now actively practicing its combat skills. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Japan Times, UNN writes.

Details

North Korea is gaining unique combat experience, as only a few countries in the world have been able to wage war on such a scale.

Currently, there are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare on a very wide front using almost all available means - these are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea

- emphasized Kyrylo Budanov.

The knowledge gained in the war is already being transferred to the entire 1.3-million-strong KNDR army. According to Budanov, this, along with the technologies Pyongyang receives from Moscow and the mastery of modern combat tactics, has a "negative impact on security in the Pacific region."

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that approximately 5,000 North Korean servicemen were killed or wounded after almost 12,000 people were sent to fight in the Kursk region of Russia last year. Budanov named several reasons why North Korean troops suffered high losses, especially at the initial stage of their participation, and the main reason was their unpreparedness for 21st-century warfare.

According to him, what the military was taught in North Korea turned out to be less relevant for modern offensive operations. In addition, poor coordination with Russian troops on the battlefield was recorded, especially due to the language barrier, which led to cases where North Koreans mistakenly shot at Russian servicemen.

However, the North Koreans quickly adapted, Budanov said. Like the Russians, they operate mainly in small groups, have learned to move quickly, not only using drones but also defending against them.

Recall

North Korea plans to transfer 6,000 troops and up to a hundred units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia. Russia is financing the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Kursk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
North Korea
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine