Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 26, 06:52 AM • 5184 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 25414 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 59278 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 158995 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 70949 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 68043 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 107844 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42258 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55301 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51240 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 158999 views
Qatar threatens Europe with LNG supply cuts: Media explains why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Qatar, the third largest LNG exporter, threatens to cut gas supplies to the EU in response to the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. The country demands changes to the law concerning forced labor and environmental standards, and also objects to the requirement for climate transition plans.

Qatar threatens Europe with LNG supply cuts: Media explains why

Qatar has threatened to cut gas supplies to the European Union in response to the bloc's due diligence law on forced labor and environmental damage. This is evidenced by Qatar's letter to the Belgian government, which Reuters has seen, UNN reports.

Details

Qatar is the world's third-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the United States and Australia. It has supplied 12% to 14% of Europe's LNG since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a letter to the Belgian government dated May 21, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi stated that the country was reacting to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which requires larger companies operating in the EU to identify and address human rights and environmental issues in their supply chains.

"Simply put, if no further changes are made to the CSDDD, the State of Qatar and QatarEnergy will have no choice but to seriously consider alternative markets outside the EU for our LNG and other products that offer a more stable and favorable business environment," the letter states.

A spokesman for Belgium's representation to the EU declined to comment on the letter, which was first reported by the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

The European Commission also received a letter from Qatar dated May 13, a Commission spokesman told Reuters, noting that EU lawmakers and EU countries are now negotiating changes to the CSDDDD.

"It is now up to them to agree and adopt the substantial changes regarding simplification proposed by the Commission," the spokesman said.

Addendum

Brussels proposed changes to the CSDDD earlier this year to reduce its requirements, including by delaying its launch by a year, until mid-2028, and limiting the checks companies will have to conduct in their supply chains.

Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to 5% of global turnover.

Qatar said the EU's changes were not far enough.

In the letter, Kaabi noted that Qatar was particularly concerned about the CSDDD's requirement for companies to have a climate change transition plan aligned with preventing global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius – a goal of the Paris Agreement.

"Neither the State of Qatar nor QatarEnergy have any plans to achieve net-zero emissions in the near future," the letter states, noting that the CSDDD undermines countries' right to set their own national contributions to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In an annex to the letter, also seen by Reuters, Qatar proposed removing the section of the CSDDD that contains the requirement for climate transition plans.

Antonina Tumanova

