Military helicopter crashed in Kazakhstan: what is known

A military helicopter EC-145 crashed in Kazakhstan. According to preliminary data, there were three crew members on board. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

On July 25, 2025, an EC-145 helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radars during a planned flight in the Almaty region. - the message says.

According to preliminary data, there were three crew members on board. Search and rescue operations are underway with the involvement of forces and means of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

By order of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a special commission flew to the scene to clarify all circumstances.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan found fragments of an aircraft, presumably belonging to the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is reported that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues a round-the-clock search and rescue operation to establish the circumstances of the incident with the helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with which communication was previously lost in the area of the settlement of Otar.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on site. Special equipment is involved: echo sounders, UAVs and underwater drones.

Addition

In Russia, an An-24 passenger plane with 46 people on board crashed.