Compartment cars with seats: Ukrzaliznytsia announced additional routes on popular directions

Next month, Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) will continue to operate additional trains on a number of routes. The company announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, additional services concern routes between Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Kryvyi Rih.

Trains will run on specified dates:

train No. 708/707 Odesa – Vinnytsia will depart from Odesa and Vinnytsia on August 1 and 3;

trains No. 740/739 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih and No. 753/754 Kryvyi Rih – Kyiv will be on the road on July 31, as well as August 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10;

train No. 275/276 Kyiv – Vinnytsia will run on August 1 and 3.

Couchette cars with seating will be used on the routes. Please be careful when choosing seats and pay attention to the note that there will be no linen on these trains. - UZ warned.

They added that ticket sales for most routes have already opened on all official railway resources, and tickets for trains to/from Kryvyi Rih will be available for sale soon.

Recall

From August 1, "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces verification via "Diia.Signature" for purchasing and returning tickets for a number of popular domestic trains. This is intended to reduce abuse, and purchasing tickets for these routes through ticket offices will be unavailable.

