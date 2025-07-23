Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train from Kyiv to Chernihiv: what is known

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the launch of a new route. An additional train will now run between Kyiv and Chernihiv. This was stated on the company's Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

The additional train No. 702/701 Kyiv - Chernihiv will run on July 27 and August 1, 2, 3.

Schedule:

Kyiv - Chernihiv: 09:11 - 11:34;

Chernihiv - Kyiv: 13:50 - 16:15.

Stops: Vydubychi, Darnytsia, Nizhyn, Borys Oliynyk (Kulykivka urban-type settlement).

It is noted that the train will have air-conditioned carriages with first and second class seating. Odd-numbered seats are by the window, even-numbered seats are by the aisle.

Recall

From August 1, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is launching a new train No. 209/210 Mykolaiv – Ivano-Frankivsk. It will run every other day, connecting the southern regions with the Carpathians.