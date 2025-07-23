Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train from Kyiv to Chernihiv: what is known

$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:47 PM • 210 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:15 PM • 7092 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
04:26 PM • 17965 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 39371 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 39436 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 73559 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 152265 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 139970 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 100219 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 88611 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Appropriated almost 750,000 hryvnias for repairs: school director in Kyiv received suspicionJuly 23, 08:50 AM • 18494 views
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAEJuly 23, 09:26 AM • 17622 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for TurkeyJuly 23, 09:33 AM • 61431 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is knownJuly 23, 10:12 AM • 93621 views
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals12:47 PM • 44741 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 39408 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 152285 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 215808 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 247657 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 257189 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 130191 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 252439 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 339800 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 346851 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 337380 views
Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train from Kyiv to Chernihiv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2940 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding train No. 702/701 Kyiv – Chernihiv, which will run on July 27 and August 1-3. It will have air conditioning and stops in Vydubychi, Darnytsia, Nizhyn, and named after Borys Oliynyk.

Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train from Kyiv to Chernihiv: what is known

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the launch of a new route. An additional train will now run between Kyiv and Chernihiv. This was stated on the company's Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

The additional train No. 702/701 Kyiv - Chernihiv will run on July 27 and August 1, 2, 3.

Schedule:

  • Kyiv - Chernihiv: 09:11 - 11:34;
    • Chernihiv - Kyiv: 13:50 - 16:15.

      Stops: Vydubychi, Darnytsia, Nizhyn, Borys Oliynyk (Kulykivka urban-type settlement).

      It is noted that the train will have air-conditioned carriages with first and second class seating. Odd-numbered seats are by the window, even-numbered seats are by the aisle.

      Recall

      From August 1, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is launching a new train No. 209/210 Mykolaiv – Ivano-Frankivsk. It will run every other day, connecting the southern regions with the Carpathians.

      Olga Rozgon

      Olga Rozgon

      Society
      Ukrainian Railways
      Chernihiv
      Ivano-Frankivsk
      Mykolaiv
      Kyiv
      Tesla
