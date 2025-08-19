USA deported first Ukrainian refugees

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published photos of Ukrainians who were deported from the U.S. territory on social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Here are photos of the first minutes of Ukrainian foreigners returning home after their deportation from the United States - the message says.

The number of deportees or the circumstances of their expulsion are not reported. The photos show Ukrainian checkpoints.

Addition

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. could begin losing legal protection on Friday, August 15, without action from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, making them vulnerable to possible arrest and deportation.