USA deported first Ukrainian refugees

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 7796 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 20503 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 20406 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21531 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 20133 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 19559 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 87406 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 68846 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 83226 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 101754 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 101237 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 15452 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 6910 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 10617 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 13587 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 20533 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 20428 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21553 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 13987 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 20143 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 10911 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 97400 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 52738 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 109714 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 98663 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
BFM TV
Euro
United States dollar

USA deported first Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released photos of deported Ukrainians. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. may lose legal protection.

USA deported first Ukrainian refugees

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published photos of Ukrainians who were deported from the U.S. territory on social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Here are photos of the first minutes of Ukrainian foreigners returning home after their deportation from the United States

- the message says.

The number of deportees or the circumstances of their expulsion are not reported. The photos show Ukrainian checkpoints.

Addition

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. could begin losing legal protection on Friday, August 15, without action from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, making them vulnerable to possible arrest and deportation. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldOur people abroad
X Corp.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine