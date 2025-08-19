USA deported first Ukrainian refugees
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released photos of deported Ukrainians. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. may lose legal protection.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published photos of Ukrainians who were deported from the U.S. territory on social network X, UNN reports.
Details
Here are photos of the first minutes of Ukrainian foreigners returning home after their deportation from the United States
The number of deportees or the circumstances of their expulsion are not reported. The photos show Ukrainian checkpoints.
Addition
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. could begin losing legal protection on Friday, August 15, without action from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, making them vulnerable to possible arrest and deportation.