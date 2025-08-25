Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine, his office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

He emphasized that "the law proposed three and a half years ago must be changed today." "I am convinced that all major political circles clearly state that 800+ assistance should be provided only to refugees from Ukraine who work," the Polish president pointed out.

"The bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine, which I received on my desk, does not contain this amendment. My position remains unchanged and I intend to fulfill my obligations. 800+ assistance should be provided only to Ukrainians who make efforts to work. The same applies to healthcare," Nawrocki said, announcing a veto on the bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.

In Poland, the "Family 800+" assistance is provided to every child until they reach the age of 18, regardless of the family's income. According to the law "On providing assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict in that country," payments are also available to parents of Ukrainian children living in Poland.