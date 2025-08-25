$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on aid to Ukrainian citizens. He insists that 800+ aid should only be provided to Ukrainian refugees who are working.

Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine, his office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

He emphasized that "the law proposed three and a half years ago must be changed today." "I am convinced that all major political circles clearly state that 800+ assistance should be provided only to refugees from Ukraine who work," the Polish president pointed out.

"The bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine, which I received on my desk, does not contain this amendment. My position remains unchanged and I intend to fulfill my obligations. 800+ assistance should be provided only to Ukrainians who make efforts to work. The same applies to healthcare," Nawrocki said, announcing a veto on the bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, but not all will receive payments: what has changed01.05.24, 04:41 • 31823 views

Addition

In Poland, the "Family 800+" assistance is provided to every child until they reach the age of 18, regardless of the family's income. According to the law "On providing assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict in that country," payments are also available to parents of Ukrainian children living in Poland.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Child
Karol Nawrocki
Ukraine
Poland