Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU increased by over 30,000 in a month

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22500 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45335 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36487 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 91054 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108704 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96469 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68491 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117215 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204522 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129535 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22590 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 30035 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39957 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45449 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 91164 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22529 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90273 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204534 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354702 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257363 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU increased by over 30,000 in a month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

According to Eurostat, as of the end of June 2025, 4.31 million Ukrainians had temporary protection in the EU. Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic accepted the largest number of people.

Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU increased by over 30,000 in a month

The number of people from Ukraine who received temporary protection in the EU increased by almost 33,000 in June, according to Eurostat data published on August 11, writes UNN.

Compared to the end of May 2025, by the end of June, the total number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection in the EU increased by 32,940 people (+0.8%)

- Eurostat reported.

Details

According to Eurostat, as of June 30, 2025, 4.31 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU.

The EU countries that received the largest number of people from Ukraine who were granted temporary protection were Germany (1,196,645 people; 27.8% of the total in the EU), Poland (992,505 people; 23.0%), and Czechia (378,420 people; 8.8%).

The number of people under temporary protection increased in all EU countries, with the 3 largest absolute increases observed in June in Poland (+5,660; +0.6%), Czechia (+4,745; +1.3%), and Germany (+3,805; +0.3%).

The highest ratio of people who received temporary protection per thousand people was observed in Czechia (34.7), Poland (27.2), and Estonia (25.1), while the corresponding indicator at the EU level was 9.6 per thousand people.

As of June 30, 2025, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of people who received temporary protection in the EU. Adult women accounted for 44.7% of people who received temporary protection. Minors accounted for almost a third (31.2%), while adult men accounted for about a quarter (24.1%) of the total.

For reference

The data presented in this article refer to the granting of temporary protection status based on EU Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of March 4, 2022, which established the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and introduced temporary protection.

On June 13, 2025, the European Council decided to extend temporary protection for these persons from March 4, 2026, to March 4, 2027.

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 202713.06.25, 14:58 • 60047 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
European Council
European Union
Czech Republic
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland