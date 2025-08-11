Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU increased by over 30,000 in a month

The number of people from Ukraine who received temporary protection in the EU increased by almost 33,000 in June, according to Eurostat data published on August 11, writes UNN.

Compared to the end of May 2025, by the end of June, the total number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection in the EU increased by 32,940 people (+0.8%) - Eurostat reported.

Details

According to Eurostat, as of June 30, 2025, 4.31 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU.

The EU countries that received the largest number of people from Ukraine who were granted temporary protection were Germany (1,196,645 people; 27.8% of the total in the EU), Poland (992,505 people; 23.0%), and Czechia (378,420 people; 8.8%).

The number of people under temporary protection increased in all EU countries, with the 3 largest absolute increases observed in June in Poland (+5,660; +0.6%), Czechia (+4,745; +1.3%), and Germany (+3,805; +0.3%).

The highest ratio of people who received temporary protection per thousand people was observed in Czechia (34.7), Poland (27.2), and Estonia (25.1), while the corresponding indicator at the EU level was 9.6 per thousand people.

As of June 30, 2025, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of people who received temporary protection in the EU. Adult women accounted for 44.7% of people who received temporary protection. Minors accounted for almost a third (31.2%), while adult men accounted for about a quarter (24.1%) of the total.

For reference

The data presented in this article refer to the granting of temporary protection status based on EU Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of March 4, 2022, which established the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and introduced temporary protection.

On June 13, 2025, the European Council decided to extend temporary protection for these persons from March 4, 2026, to March 4, 2027.

