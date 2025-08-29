The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
12:28 PM • 3626 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 6080 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 12680 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 29783 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 28459 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43505 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66224 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62116 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 144847 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 71280 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
5m/s
24%
751mm
Popular news
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 26233 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 21321 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 4514 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 6056 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 8426 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 1742 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 2134 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 3648 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 6108 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 43508 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Terekhov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 658 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 139795 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 169570 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 171484 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 160143 views
Actual
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News
S-400 missile system

The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning, creator of the Labubu toy, ranked 86th in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune has grown more than threefold, reaching 27.5 billion US dollars.

The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place

Wang Ning, CEO of the Chinese company Pop Mart, who created the Labubu toy, sharply rose in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index this year, ranking 86th among the planet's wealthiest people. His total fortune more than tripled, increasing by $20 billion to reach $27.5 billion, writes UNN with reference to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Details

The main part of the income, 75%, was provided by the popularity of Labubu collections, which became a real sensation among collectors worldwide.

The popularity of the Labubu series caused a boom for Pop Mart. Fans actively spend money on plush toys. This allowed Wang Ning to enter the list of the world's richest people in just one year.

Thanks to this rapid growth, he left behind such well-known entrepreneurs as Michael Dell, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett.

In addition, he surpassed several tech magnates, including Peter Thiel, whose fortune is estimated at $24.2 billion.

Pop Mart's Financial Performance for 2025

According to Business Insider, Pop Mart's shares have risen by over 250% this year, a result of high demand for the company's products. Revenues for the first half of the year tripled compared to the same period in 2024, reaching approximately 13.9 billion yuan or $1.9 billion.

The company's operating profit increased to 6 billion yuan, a fivefold increase. The "Monsters" series, which includes Labubu, brought in the most revenue — its sales amounted to approximately 4.8 billion yuan.

Labubu manufacturer forecasts profit growth of at least 350%16.07.25, 14:00 • 6033 views

Why Wang Ning's wealth growth is atypical

The increase in Wang Ning's capital is an unusual phenomenon, as it concerns the toy industry, not high technology or artificial intelligence. For comparison, this year saw significant enrichment for: 

  • Larry Ellison (Oracle);
    • Mark Zuckerberg (Meta);
      • Jensen Huang (Nvidia)
        • All thanks to the artificial intelligence boom.

           Wang Ning owns almost 50% of Pop Mart's shares. This gives him direct profit from rising market prices and high demand for the company's products.

          Pop Mart debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2020 at a price below $6 per share. The company's American depositary shares, traded on the US over-the-counter market, closed at $44 in August 2025.

          Demand for Labubu and other collectible toys continues to support Pop Mart's financial results, making Wang Ning one of the most influential businessmen in the global toy industry.

          Labubu – the secret to success

          Labubu gained worldwide popularity thanks to the "blind box" mechanism, which encourages repeat purchases. Social media and influential bloggers actively fuel the excitement by showcasing collections to a global audience.

          Stars like Brad Pitt or Lisa from Blackpink regularly feature Labubu in videos and posts, increasing the value of collections in the secondary market.

          Pop Mart deliberately limits sales through its own stores and online platforms to create scarcity and maintain the high value of the toys.

          The popularity of Labubu ensures record revenues for Pop Mart. In the first six months of 2025, the company's revenue increased by 350% compared to the previous year, and operating profit increased fivefold. Sales of Labubu collections account for more than a third of the company's total turnover.

          Labubu differs from traditional toys in that it attracts a younger generation of investors who buy them for resale in the secondary market. Platforms like eBay and StockX show a rapid increase in volumes.

          Will the Labubu boom continue?

          Although Labubu enjoys immense popularity, experts warn of potential market instability. Some compare it to the Beanie Babies craze of the 1990s, when demand sharply rose and then sharply fell.

          Unlike Disney or Pokémon, Labubu does not have a rich history or media support. This makes it difficult to form a stable fan base for decades. 

          Owner of Labubu Lost $4 Billion in Just Two Days — Due to Criticism from China20.06.25, 16:53 • 3669 views

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyUNN Lite
          Larry Ellison
          Peter Thiel
          Warren Buffett
          Mark Zuckerberg
          Bloomberg L.P.
          Jeff Bezos