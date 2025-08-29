The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place

Wang Ning, CEO of the Chinese company Pop Mart, who created the Labubu toy, sharply rose in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index this year, ranking 86th among the planet's wealthiest people. His total fortune more than tripled, increasing by $20 billion to reach $27.5 billion, writes UNN with reference to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The main part of the income, 75%, was provided by the popularity of Labubu collections, which became a real sensation among collectors worldwide.

The popularity of the Labubu series caused a boom for Pop Mart. Fans actively spend money on plush toys. This allowed Wang Ning to enter the list of the world's richest people in just one year.

Thanks to this rapid growth, he left behind such well-known entrepreneurs as Michael Dell, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett.

In addition, he surpassed several tech magnates, including Peter Thiel, whose fortune is estimated at $24.2 billion.

Pop Mart's Financial Performance for 2025

According to Business Insider, Pop Mart's shares have risen by over 250% this year, a result of high demand for the company's products. Revenues for the first half of the year tripled compared to the same period in 2024, reaching approximately 13.9 billion yuan or $1.9 billion.

The company's operating profit increased to 6 billion yuan, a fivefold increase. The "Monsters" series, which includes Labubu, brought in the most revenue — its sales amounted to approximately 4.8 billion yuan.

Labubu manufacturer forecasts profit growth of at least 350%

Why Wang Ning's wealth growth is atypical

The increase in Wang Ning's capital is an unusual phenomenon, as it concerns the toy industry, not high technology or artificial intelligence. For comparison, this year saw significant enrichment for:

Larry Ellison (Oracle);

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta);

Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

All thanks to the artificial intelligence boom.

Wang Ning owns almost 50% of Pop Mart's shares. This gives him direct profit from rising market prices and high demand for the company's products.

Pop Mart debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2020 at a price below $6 per share. The company's American depositary shares, traded on the US over-the-counter market, closed at $44 in August 2025.

Demand for Labubu and other collectible toys continues to support Pop Mart's financial results, making Wang Ning one of the most influential businessmen in the global toy industry.

Labubu – the secret to success

Labubu gained worldwide popularity thanks to the "blind box" mechanism, which encourages repeat purchases. Social media and influential bloggers actively fuel the excitement by showcasing collections to a global audience.

Stars like Brad Pitt or Lisa from Blackpink regularly feature Labubu in videos and posts, increasing the value of collections in the secondary market.

Pop Mart deliberately limits sales through its own stores and online platforms to create scarcity and maintain the high value of the toys.

The popularity of Labubu ensures record revenues for Pop Mart. In the first six months of 2025, the company's revenue increased by 350% compared to the previous year, and operating profit increased fivefold. Sales of Labubu collections account for more than a third of the company's total turnover.

Labubu differs from traditional toys in that it attracts a younger generation of investors who buy them for resale in the secondary market. Platforms like eBay and StockX show a rapid increase in volumes.

Will the Labubu boom continue?

Although Labubu enjoys immense popularity, experts warn of potential market instability. Some compare it to the Beanie Babies craze of the 1990s, when demand sharply rose and then sharply fell.

Unlike Disney or Pokémon, Labubu does not have a rich history or media support. This makes it difficult to form a stable fan base for decades.

