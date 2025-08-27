Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship

Prince Jackson, 28, the eldest son of the legendary King of Pop Michael Jackson, announced on Instagram that he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Molly Schirmang. The couple has been together for eight years and is now preparing to take the next step in their relationship, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

On Tuesday, Prince posted a series of photos with the caption: "It's been 8 years (infinity). Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and created incredible memories."

Next to a photo of them celebrating college graduation, he wrote:

We traveled the world, graduated, and grew so much together

Among the images was one showing Molly and Prince sitting together with his grandmother – Michael's 95-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson.

Prince concluded his caption with the words:

I look forward to the next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and create wonderful memories. I love you, baby

His cousin, Taj Jackson – the son of Michael's brother, Tito, a well-known member of the Jackson 5 band – exclaimed "Congratulations!!!" in the comments.

Prince's announcement came less than a month after his sister Paris Jackson announced her separation from her fiancé Justin Long, to whom she got engaged last December.

Molly and Prince began dating when he was 20, and a year later he gave an interview in which he spoke enthusiastically about her, though he did not reveal her name at the time.

I think there's an important balance in everything. I don't want to say opposite, but she complements me in a way that we balance each other out. I'm more aggressive, she's a little softer - he told People magazine.

He added that their relationship "helps us stay well-rounded" because she encouraged him "to look at things differently," and he did the same for her.

Three years ago, Prince celebrated his fifth anniversary with Molly, posting a series of photos on Instagram with the caption:

Many trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts, and all sorts of adventures in between. Love, baby

His aunt, singer La Toya Jackson, commented: "Sending you lots of love!!!", and his cousins Taj and TJ reacted with heart-shaped emojis.

