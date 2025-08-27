$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 2886 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
11:13 AM • 6450 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 9500 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 18474 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 53728 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 52041 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107440 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76587 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157502 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2056 views

28-year-old Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson's son, proposed to his long-time girlfriend Molly Schirmang after eight years of relationship. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a series of joint photos.

Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship

Prince Jackson, 28, the eldest son of the legendary King of Pop Michael Jackson, announced on Instagram that he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Molly Schirmang. The couple has been together for eight years and is now preparing to take the next step in their relationship, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

On Tuesday, Prince posted a series of photos with the caption: "It's been 8 years (infinity). Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and created incredible memories."

Next to a photo of them celebrating college graduation, he wrote:

We traveled the world, graduated, and grew so much together

Among the images was one showing Molly and Prince sitting together with his grandmother – Michael's 95-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson.

Prince concluded his caption with the words:

I look forward to the next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and create wonderful memories. I love you, baby

His cousin, Taj Jackson – the son of Michael's brother, Tito, a well-known member of the Jackson 5 band – exclaimed "Congratulations!!!" in the comments.

Prince's announcement came less than a month after his sister Paris Jackson announced her separation from her fiancé Justin Long, to whom she got engaged last December.

Addition

Molly and Prince began dating when he was 20, and a year later he gave an interview in which he spoke enthusiastically about her, though he did not reveal her name at the time.

I think there's an important balance in everything. I don't want to say opposite, but she complements me in a way that we balance each other out. I'm more aggressive, she's a little softer

- he told People magazine.

He added that their relationship "helps us stay well-rounded" because she encouraged him "to look at things differently," and he did the same for her.

Three years ago, Prince celebrated his fifth anniversary with Molly, posting a series of photos on Instagram with the caption:

Many trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts, and all sorts of adventures in between. Love, baby

His aunt, singer La Toya Jackson, commented: "Sending you lots of love!!!", and his cousins Taj and TJ reacted with heart-shaped emojis.

Premiere of Michael Jackson biopic postponed to spring 2026: what is known24.07.25, 09:36 • 2657 views

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite