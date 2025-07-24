Premiere of Michael Jackson biopic postponed to spring 2026: what is known

The anticipated premiere of the biographical film "Michael", being shot by Lionsgate and Universal studios, has been postponed to April 24, 2026. This was reported by the American publication Deadline, informs UNN.

Details

The project, which claims to be the event of the year in cinematography, is currently being refined - both for creative and ethical reasons.

According to information, one of the reasons for postponing the premiere was the excessive length of the initial version of the film - over 3.5 hours, as well as the presence of controversial scenes related to the Jordan Chandler case, which caused a high-profile scandal around Jackson in the 1990s.

Although the script by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan was developed, approved by the heirs, and filmed with Chandler's participation, after production was completed, it turned out that there was an agreement not to include him. Therefore, the producers had to go back and reconsider their approach to the material - the report says.

