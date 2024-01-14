A movie about Michael Jackson's life will be released in 2025

Biographical film about singer Michael Jackson will be released in theaters in the spring of 2025. This was reported by the magazine Variety, reports UNN.

The expected start date for the tape is April 18, 2025.

According to the publication, shooting of the film "Michael" will begin on January 22 this year. The role of the legendary artist will perform his nephew Jaafar Jackson.

It will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has directed such works as King Arthur (2004), Training Day (2001), Shooter (2007), Lefty (Southpaw, 2015) and The Equalizer series of films.